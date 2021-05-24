SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON shatters critical support area, eyes correction

- SafeMoon price is currently bouncing from a key demand floor at $0.00000280.
- Rejection at a support ceiling, ranging from $0.00000416 to $0.00000481, could trigger a 51% downswing to $0.00000201.
- A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.00000481.
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction.
SafeMoon price rises with faux bounce
SafeMoon price began consolidation briefly after crashing 35% between May 21 and May 22. This move was followed by a steep 35% decline that led to a retest of the support level at $0.00000280. The short-lived consolidation formed a demand zone ranging from $0.00000416 to $0.00000481 but was flipped to a supply area as SAFEMOON sliced through it as it continued its downtrend.
While the recent 40% upswing might seem bullish, it is likely to get rejected around the mentioned supply zone.
Adding credence to this downtrend is the bearish crossover, a move of the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) below the 100 four-hour SMA. Such a development indicates that the short-term momentum is declining faster than the long-term, indicating a sell-side pressure.
Therefore, investors can expect SafeMoon price to reverse around $0.0.00000416, leading to a 51% sell-off to $0.00000201.
Market participants should keep an eye on the support floor at $0.00000280, as this level might try to deter the downswing.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
While the 40% rally seen so far seems bullish, a confirmation of this will arrive after SafeMoon price produces a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.00000481. Such a move would indicate that the buyers have overcome the sellers and that a further appreciation of SAFEMOON’s market value seems plausible.
In that case, the altcoin could surge 16% to tag the resistance level at $0.00000559.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
