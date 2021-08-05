SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON has one last chance for 65% rally

- SafeMoon price is currently hovering above the $0.00000157 support level.
- A breakdown of $0.00000157 could lead to a 40% descent.
- However, a retest of $0.00000157 might open the possibility of a 65% ascent to $0.00000316.
SafeMoon price experienced a massive sell-off that has pushed it to slice through major support levels, jeopardizing its ability to move higher. Despite this, SAFEMOON currently sits above the last line of defense. A bounce from this area could result in a comeback.
SafeMoon price at wit’s end
SafeMoon price has dropped 45% since June 29 and has sliced through the $0.00000316 and $0.00000264 support floors. As SAFEMOON hovers above $0.00000157, there is a high chance this level will face a retest before a directional bias establishes.
An upswing is likely to originate after a retest of $0.00000157. The first resistance level at $0.00000264 is roughly 37% away from the current position.
If the buying pressure continues to persist after breaching through the ceiling mentioned above, there is a high probability that the uptrend will continue. In such a case, SafeMoon price will likely tag the resistance level at $0.00000316. This ascent represents a 65% climb in total.
SAFEMOON/USDT 12-hour chart
While the upswing narrative seems reasonable, a delayed upswing or a consolidation around $0.00000157 will indicate the weakness among bulls. This development could lead to an increased selling pressure that shatters the crucial demand barrier mentioned above.
An inability of the buyers to reclaim $0.00000157 will invalidate the bullish thesis and lead to a 40% crash to $0.000000940.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
