23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract.

Analysts predict an explosive move in SHIB price, as the meme coin eyes a $0.00004 target.

Shiba Inu price prepares for explosive breakout

Shiba Inu’s burn portal was launched recently to promote the reduction in the token’s circulating supply.

BurntSHIB can be exchanged for RYOSHI, the native token of Ryoshi’s Vision. RYOSHI is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain; holders of burntSHIB are entitled to 0.49% of all transactions that involve RYOSHI tokens.

In a recent update, the team behind Shiba Inu announced the distribution of rewards. The first batch of rewards will be distributed on May 17, 2022. Every two weeks, RYOSHI rewards will be credited to investors’ wallets.

Burn Portal Update



Here's a quick update in regards to the Reward Cycle. Rewards will be available on May 17th, and continue every two weeks.



We're excited to see the amount of use the portal has brought for the community and building based on the #ShibArmy's feedback. — Shib (@Shibtoken) May 3, 2022

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, shared an update with the community, SHIB tokens have been consistently destroyed through the burn portal. Additionally, SHIB is being burnt through the community’s initiatives, burn parties and crypto payment processors like NOWPayments.

The current circulating supply of Shiba Inu is 54 trillion, while SHIB started off with one quadrillion at launch. Typically, a reduction in circulating supply while demand across exchanges remains constant or increases, could be bullish for the meme coin’s price.

Analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted an explosive rally in the Dogecoin-killer. FXStreet analysts have identified a fractal in the Shiba Inu price chart, triggering a rally in October 2021. 130 days of consolidation preceded a massive breakout in Shiba Inu. Analysts expect Shiba Inu price to rally, with a $0.00004 target.