- Jamestown, a real estate giant, has announced the acceptance of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as payment through BitPay integration.
- Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are on track to recover from the recent pullback in meme coin prices.
- Analysts are bullish on both meme coins, predicting a Shiba Inu price rally similar to 2021.
Proponents believe meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on track to recover with a spike in utility as real-estate giant adopts SHIB and DOGE payments. Analysts are bullish on Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price rally.
Shiba Inu price trend is similar to 2021
Shiba Inu could witness a massive spike in activity and demand as the real estate giant allows holders to pay rent in crypto. Jamestown has announced that they are willing to accept rent in crypto for their US-based real estate, and the company is on track to implement its plans for European expansion.
Due to this collaboration, the real-world utility of cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin has increased. Michael Phillips, the President of Jamestown, the real-estate company based out of Atlanta, Georgia, believes that crypto will be a large part of Jamestown’s plans to implement tech-based innovation through virtual integration.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have found real-world use cases at fast food joints and several businesses that have partnered with crypto payment platform NowPayments or BitPay.
Shiba Inu payments are being accepted by real-estate businesses worldwide, including a company in Santa Clara del Mar, near Buenos Aires.
The real estate giant revealed that they would not hold cryptocurrency but instead accept payment through a collaboration with BitPay.
Analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin price trends and predicted a recovery in the meme coins. FXStreet analysts believe Dogecoin price could enter a bull run like 2021. The meme coin’s price trend is similar to the 2021 price rally, and a move to $0.16 could confirm the bullish prediction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Earning season catalyst to spark a crypto rally
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the front foot, except for XRP price, which is still pressured by dollar strength. All other major cryptocurrencies, however, are rallying after Facebook surprised to the upside and pushed a sigh of relief through the markets.
ApeCoin price shows no signs of slowing down, targets $25 next
ApeCoin price is taking a dangerous route that could lead to a steep correction if things do not simmer down. However, considering the massively bullish sentiment around APE, the upcoming retracement could also provide an opportunity for patient buyers to accumulate the altcoin at a discount before setting a new all-time high.
Why investors are rushing to add XRP to their portfolios
XRP price is at a position that has historically returned massive gains for patient buyers. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on this remittance token as an explosive move is around the corner.
Ethereum price trend shows bearish exhaustion signals with $6.25 billion burn in ETH
Ethereum price could plummet as analysts identify signs of bearish exhaustion in the altcoin’s price trend. This comes despite a drop in Ethereum’s circulating supply as the quantity of ETH burned hits a record 2.1 million.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.