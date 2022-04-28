Jamestown, a real estate giant, has announced the acceptance of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as payment through BitPay integration.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are on track to recover from the recent pullback in meme coin prices.

Analysts are bullish on both meme coins, predicting a Shiba Inu price rally similar to 2021.

Shiba Inu price trend is similar to 2021

Shiba Inu could witness a massive spike in activity and demand as the real estate giant allows holders to pay rent in crypto. Jamestown has announced that they are willing to accept rent in crypto for their US-based real estate, and the company is on track to implement its plans for European expansion.

Due to this collaboration, the real-world utility of cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin has increased. Michael Phillips, the President of Jamestown, the real-estate company based out of Atlanta, Georgia, believes that crypto will be a large part of Jamestown’s plans to implement tech-based innovation through virtual integration.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have found real-world use cases at fast food joints and several businesses that have partnered with crypto payment platform NowPayments or BitPay.

Shiba Inu payments are being accepted by real-estate businesses worldwide, including a company in Santa Clara del Mar, near Buenos Aires.

The real estate giant revealed that they would not hold cryptocurrency but instead accept payment through a collaboration with BitPay.

Analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin price trends and predicted a recovery in the meme coins. FXStreet analysts believe Dogecoin price could enter a bull run like 2021. The meme coin’s price trend is similar to the 2021 price rally, and a move to $0.16 could confirm the bullish prediction.