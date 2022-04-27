- Shiba Inu’s burn portal has gained massive traction as 12 billion SHIB have been destroyed to date.
- Proponents have noted a rise in whale accumulation of Shiba Inu.
- Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on the Dogecoin-killer and anticipate a bull rally.
Shiba Inu’s burn portal has destroyed 12 billion SHIB within 48 hours after its launch. Proponents believe that reducing the token’s circulating supply could drive prices higher.
Shiba Inu price on track to break out
Shiba Inu price has remained influenced mainly by the rise in the number of SHIB being put out of circulation and its accumulation by large wallet investors. Proponents have witnessed a rise in this trend as whales on the Ethereum network scoop up tokens through every dip.
The news of the launch of Shiba Inu’s burn portal was accompanied by a massive purchase of nearly 70 billion SHIB. According to data from Whale Stats, the top 1,000 largest wallet addresses on the Ethereum network now hold $1.37 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens, constituting 11% of their holdings.
Shiba Inu is now one of the most significant assets in these whales’ portfolio after USDC and USDT.
The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 27, 2022
$1,377,192,268 $SHIB
$1,118,061,205 #FTX Token
$377,032,760 $BEST
$283,045,009 $MATIC
$283,038,531 $OKB
$254,926,399 $MANA
$248,447,152 $CHSB
$238,621,389 $LINK
Whale leaderboard https://t.co/jFn1zIOq03 pic.twitter.com/w8lIp4RGsb
Interestingly, whales’ recent buying spree is accompanied by massive amounts of SHIB tokens being burnt. Influencers in the Shiba Inu community, like @MajesticDrama, have burnt their entire holdings and challenged investors in the community to do the same to drive prices higher.
23 million $shib burnt. 12 million by the portal, 11 million sent to the dead wallet. To be continued pic.twitter.com/p5mDiOv6Ow— MAJESTIC (@MajesticDrama) April 27, 2022
The burn portal has fueled a frenzy among market participatns to get rid of their Shiba Inu and reap RYOSHI rewards. More than 12 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth $277,680 were pulled out of circulation within 48 hours of the portal’s launch.
Analysts are bullish on Shiba Inu price and predict a rally. Akash Girimath, a leading crypto analyst at FXStreet, observed a bullish fractal in the Shiba Inu chart. The trader argues the price trend is similar to August-September 2021 when SHIB ended its consolidation and started an uptrend. Shiba Inu appears to be collecting liquidity and could climb to $0.00038.
