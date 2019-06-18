Russia’s parliament might adopt the long-awaited crypto ill within two weeks

The State Duma is set to pass two crypto-related bills: on digital financial assets and regulation of ICO.

The regulation will not include issues related to taxation.

The Russian lawmakers may adopt the bill "On digital financial assets" over the next two weeks, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev.

"We had a meeting last week ... In general, we reached an agreement and prepared the final text of the bill. It is now being reviewed, I hope, we will e able to pass it within two weeks," Moiseev added.

Also, the Duma will pass a separate bill that will govern the ICO industry. It is called "On alternative ways raising investments (crowdfunding)."

"There will be two laws: the crowdfunding law that will cover the ICO, and the law on digital financial assets," he explained.

He also stated that the taxation of cryptocurrency activities was not discussed during the meeting mentioned above. At the same time, Moiseev noted that this is "ordinary human activity, that should be regulated like everything else."

The second reading of the draft law "On digital financial assets" was to be held in April, but it was delayed due to FATF requirements.