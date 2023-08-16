Share:

XRP transactions cannot be deemed securities even if Judge Analisa Torres certifies the SEC’s application for appeal and stays the Ripple lawsuit, according to an attorney.

Attorney Bill Morgan argues that institutions who use On-Demand Liquidity and acquire XRP as a bridge currency may do so for commercial purposes.

According to Morgan, Ripple could appeal the finding that XRP sales to ODL users are investment contracts and secure a complete win against the SEC.

Ripple's partial victory catalyzed massive inflows from institutional investors, according to a recent report by CoinShares. This supports a bullish thesis for XRP price recovery in the long term. Find out more here.

Pro-XRP attorneys continue to weigh in on the speculation that XRP’s non-security status could be challenged by the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) win in the interlocutory appeal. Attorney Bill Morgan says it is more likely that Ripple hands a crushing defeat to the financial regulator by appealing the finding that its XRP token sales to On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customers constituted a sale of investment contracts.

Also read: XRP price spikes with increase in capital inflow from institutional investors

Ripple could land a complete victory if the firm appeals this finding

Attorney Bill Morgan, a pro-XRP lawyer, argues that institutions using On-Demand Liquidity acquire XRP as a bridge currency for commercial purposes. According to Attorney Morgan, payment giant Ripple could use this argument and appeal the finding that XRP sales to ODL users are investment contracts.

So institutions who use ODL and acquire XRP to use as a bridge currency may do so for these commercial reasons not for investments with an expectation of profits from XRP price appreciation. How can Ripple not appeal the finding XRP sales to ODL users are investment contracts. https://t.co/4f7LoiHFZI pic.twitter.com/6xffM6ZhD5 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) August 16, 2023

Ripple’s partial win against the SEC fueled institutional investors’ interest in the altcoin and XRP-related funds over recent weeks. A complete victory in the Ripple lawsuit could catalyze this interest further and likely drive higher capital to XRP funds.

XRP proponent John Deaton says SEC’s appeal could mean this

John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney and founder of CryptoLaw, says that the SEC’s win in the interlocutory appeal could fail to negatively impact the XRP community. The financial regulator is unlikely to be able to reverse Judge Torres’ stance on XRP’s status as a “non-security.”

In this article it’s says:



“In short, most XRP transactions might still be securities transactions.”



This is NOT true and constitutes total FUD. Even if Judge Torres agrees to certify the interlocutory appeal and stay the case (HUGE ASSUMPTIONS, especially the stay), it would… https://t.co/o7VLWbszUo pic.twitter.com/5T0H57UC8A — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 11, 2023

XRP holders could continue trading the altcoin across exchanges with the token’s growing utility. This implies the altcoin is likely safe from delisting or large volume selling pressure driven by the SEC’s interlocutory appeal.

XRP price

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.6058 on Binance. The altcoin erased gains from the past week and hit a monthly low at $0.5807. XRP price is in a multi-month uptrend, and the altcoin awaits bullish catalysts to drive recovery in the short term.