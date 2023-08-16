- XRP transactions cannot be deemed securities even if Judge Analisa Torres certifies the SEC’s application for appeal and stays the Ripple lawsuit, according to an attorney.
- Attorney Bill Morgan argues that institutions who use On-Demand Liquidity and acquire XRP as a bridge currency may do so for commercial purposes.
- According to Morgan, Ripple could appeal the finding that XRP sales to ODL users are investment contracts and secure a complete win against the SEC.
Ripple's partial victory catalyzed massive inflows from institutional investors, according to a recent report by CoinShares. This supports a bullish thesis for XRP price recovery in the long term. Find out more here.
Pro-XRP attorneys continue to weigh in on the speculation that XRP’s non-security status could be challenged by the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) win in the interlocutory appeal. Attorney Bill Morgan says it is more likely that Ripple hands a crushing defeat to the financial regulator by appealing the finding that its XRP token sales to On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customers constituted a sale of investment contracts.
Ripple could land a complete victory if the firm appeals this finding
Attorney Bill Morgan, a pro-XRP lawyer, argues that institutions using On-Demand Liquidity acquire XRP as a bridge currency for commercial purposes. According to Attorney Morgan, payment giant Ripple could use this argument and appeal the finding that XRP sales to ODL users are investment contracts.
So institutions who use ODL and acquire XRP to use as a bridge currency may do so for these commercial reasons not for investments with an expectation of profits from XRP price appreciation. How can Ripple not appeal the finding XRP sales to ODL users are investment contracts. https://t.co/4f7LoiHFZI pic.twitter.com/6xffM6ZhD5— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) August 16, 2023
Ripple’s partial win against the SEC fueled institutional investors’ interest in the altcoin and XRP-related funds over recent weeks. A complete victory in the Ripple lawsuit could catalyze this interest further and likely drive higher capital to XRP funds.
XRP proponent John Deaton says SEC’s appeal could mean this
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney and founder of CryptoLaw, says that the SEC’s win in the interlocutory appeal could fail to negatively impact the XRP community. The financial regulator is unlikely to be able to reverse Judge Torres’ stance on XRP’s status as a “non-security.”
In this article it’s says:— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 11, 2023
“In short, most XRP transactions might still be securities transactions.”
This is NOT true and constitutes total FUD. Even if Judge Torres agrees to certify the interlocutory appeal and stay the case (HUGE ASSUMPTIONS, especially the stay), it would… https://t.co/o7VLWbszUo pic.twitter.com/5T0H57UC8A
XRP holders could continue trading the altcoin across exchanges with the token’s growing utility. This implies the altcoin is likely safe from delisting or large volume selling pressure driven by the SEC’s interlocutory appeal.
XRP price
At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.6058 on Binance. The altcoin erased gains from the past week and hit a monthly low at $0.5807. XRP price is in a multi-month uptrend, and the altcoin awaits bullish catalysts to drive recovery in the short term.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
