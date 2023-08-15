Share:

Ripple XRP funds saw $0.5 million in inflows this week, marking the sixteenth consecutive week of institutions pouring capital in the altcoin.

The total assets under management for XRP funds has climbed 127% since the beginning of 2023.

Ripple's partial victory implies $728 million worth of institutional sales contracts constitute unregistered securities sales.

Ripple investment products have witnessed an increase in the inflow of capital from institutional investors. While the crypto market remains largely Bitcoin dominant, XRP funds have seen $0.5 million in inflows this week, marking nearly four consecutive months of inflows in Ripple-based investment products.

Capital injection by institutional investors is typically considered bullish for an asset. Ripple’s partial win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) emerged as a bullish catalyst for the asset and related funds.

Ripple funds receive capital inflows for sixteenth consecutive week

Based on data from cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Products (ETP) company CoinShares, institutional investors moved $29 million into digital asset investment products last week. CoinShares analysts say this move is likely due to the recent US inflation data coming in below market expectations.

The macroeconomic developments have made a September rate hike less likely, thereby fueling enthusiasm among investors. XRP saw $0.5 million in inflows, marking nearly four consecutive months of capital flowing into related funds.

The assets under management (AUM) for XRP funds have increased 127% since the beginning of 2023.

Fund flows by assets as seen in the CoinShares report

XRP funds have received a total of $11 million in inflows since the beginning of 2023, owing to various catalysts, including Ripple’s partial win against the SEC, XRPLedger’s partnerships with payment firms and financial institutions, and rising adoption of the altcoin.

In response to Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC, several cryptocurrency exchange platforms, including Gemini, relisted the altcoin and cited regulatory clarity. These catalysts have driven inflows to XRP funds.

It's important to note that despite the future of $728 million worth of institutional XRP sales contracts hanging in constituting unregistered securities, the ruling is being interpreted as positive.

At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.6294 on Binance. The altcoin is in a multi-month uptrend that started in the beginning of 2023.