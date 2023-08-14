Share:

XRP is not a contract, transaction or scheme, argues Attorney Hogan.

Crypto experts say that the SEC’s case against Coinbase is a clearer example of the regulator's overreach.

The SEC will need to convince the court that the sale of tokens unrelated to fundraising for Ripple are investment contracts.

Amici (friends of the court) gathered in the SEC vs. Coinbase lawsuit, and attorney Jeremy Hogan and others highlighted what they called the regulator’s overreach in the case. Dave Weisberger, a crypto expert and co-CEO of CoinRoutes, explained that the US financial regulator needs to do more than win the interlocutory appeal.

Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.

XRP status as a security is not subject to SEC appeal: Attorney Jeremy Hogan

Attorney Jeremy Hogan shared his thoughts on the SEC’s interlocutory appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. Ripple’s partial victory has sparked bullish sentiment among XRP holders. It was followed by a relisting spree across crypto exchange platform due to the court’s clarity on XRP’s status as a “non-security.”

In a recent Twitter space, hosted by the XRP-proponent behind the Twitter handle @BlackberryXRP, Attorney Hogan shared a friendly reminder with the community. Hogan said, "XRP, as a digital token, is not in and of itself a ‘contract, transaction[,] or scheme’ that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract.”

Crypto experts say the SEC needs more than a win in its appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling

Dave Weisberger, an expert in the crypto community, argues that the SEC needs to win the interlocutory appeal and convince the court that the purchase and sale of tokens unrelated to fundraising for a common enterprise are investment contracts.

Weisberger argues that it seems a tall order and makes little sense under the existing law and briefs that the SEC should win this argument. This implies that XRP holders can rely on Judge Torres’ ruling, and it is unlikely for Ripple’s partial victory to be tainted by the outcome of the interlocutory appeal.

XRP price is $0.6286 on Binance, at the time of writing.