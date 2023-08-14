- XRP is not a contract, transaction or scheme, argues Attorney Hogan.
- Crypto experts say that the SEC’s case against Coinbase is a clearer example of the regulator's overreach.
- The SEC will need to convince the court that the sale of tokens unrelated to fundraising for Ripple are investment contracts.
Amici (friends of the court) gathered in the SEC vs. Coinbase lawsuit, and attorney Jeremy Hogan and others highlighted what they called the regulator’s overreach in the case. Dave Weisberger, a crypto expert and co-CEO of CoinRoutes, explained that the US financial regulator needs to do more than win the interlocutory appeal.
Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.
Also read: XRP rallies to $50 on Gemini, Ripple holders speculate outcome of SEC appeal against Judge Torres' ruling
XRP status as a security is not subject to SEC appeal: Attorney Jeremy Hogan
Attorney Jeremy Hogan shared his thoughts on the SEC’s interlocutory appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. Ripple’s partial victory has sparked bullish sentiment among XRP holders. It was followed by a relisting spree across crypto exchange platform due to the court’s clarity on XRP’s status as a “non-security.”
In a recent Twitter space, hosted by the XRP-proponent behind the Twitter handle @BlackberryXRP, Attorney Hogan shared a friendly reminder with the community. Hogan said, "XRP, as a digital token, is not in and of itself a ‘contract, transaction[,] or scheme’ that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract.”
Thanks @BlackberryXRP for the amazing hosting.— Jeremy Hogan (@attorneyjeremy1) August 11, 2023
And a friendly reminder from the Judge: "XRP, as a digital token, is not in and of itself a “contract, transaction[,] or scheme” that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract."
This is NOT subject to appeal. https://t.co/wJGIeLkBKB
Crypto experts say the SEC needs more than a win in its appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling
Dave Weisberger, an expert in the crypto community, argues that the SEC needs to win the interlocutory appeal and convince the court that the purchase and sale of tokens unrelated to fundraising for a common enterprise are investment contracts.
Weisberger argues that it seems a tall order and makes little sense under the existing law and briefs that the SEC should win this argument. This implies that XRP holders can rely on Judge Torres’ ruling, and it is unlikely for Ripple’s partial victory to be tainted by the outcome of the interlocutory appeal.
XRP price is $0.6286 on Binance, at the time of writing.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance to close off all positions for ADA and MATIC perpetual contracts this week following SEC clampdown
Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume, is set to delist all Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) perpetual contracts this week, a move driven by regulatory clampdown by the recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ex-SEC staff thinks a Republican president would be good for spot BTC ETF applications, cites partisan issues
Former US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, John Reed Stark, has weighed in on the current stall in Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) approvals. He believes the current regulatory team will not approve any filings, citing partisanship in the regulators' office.
Allen Lin, or AzFlin, infamous for FrensTech meme coin rug pull, loses job at Uniswap DEX
Unremorseful, the bad actor calls his sacking a “net neutral” after gaining 600 new followers and Crypto Twitter villain status on X. Allen Lin lost his job with Uniswap after 14 months with the decentralized exchange (DEX), following a recent rug pull that saw investors lose 14 Ether (ETH) worth approximately $25,900.
Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana (SOL) price has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It comes as the market holds out hope for a catalyst to drive the market, with expectations around the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) running bleak.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.