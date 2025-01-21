Ripple's XRP saw increased buying pressure as Trump taps pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair

- Ripple's case with SEC could be over with pro-crypto acting Chair Mark Uyeda now leading the agency.
- XRP on-chain activity reveals that whales have increased their buying pressure.
- XRP could rally to a new all-time high of $4.22 if it breaks above a bullish flag upper boundary.
Ripple (XRP) is up 5% on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as the new acting Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair. The announcement follows increased buying activity across XRP spot market and investment products.
XRP sees rising bullish sentiment with new acting SEC Chair
Most crypto community members anticipate that the SEC may drop its appeal against Ripple after Gary Gensler resigned as SEC Chair on Monday.
Trump announced Commissioner Mark Uyeda as acting Chair on his first day in office. Uyeda has been highly critical of the agency's approach to the digital asset industry and is an advocate of clear crypto regulations.
Meanwhile, XRP investment products recorded net inflows of $31 million, continuing its strong start to the year, per CoinShares data. The increased positive flows have sent its inflows since mid-November to $484 million without US investors' involvement.
The rising flows also indicate that spot XRP ETFs could be highly successful if approved by the SEC. According to Standard Chartered analysts, XRP ETFs could attract over $4.3 billion to $8.4 billion within the first six to twelve months of launch.
Additionally, XRP whale transaction saw a spike in the past 24 hours, indicating increased activity from large holders.
XRP Whale Transactions. Source: Santiment
While many attributed the spike to selling activity after XRP briefly declined below $3.00, XRP exchange reserve declined and increased net outflows, suggesting that the whale transactions are tilted toward buying.
XRP Net Flows. Source: Coinglass
The brief decline potentially came from the derivatives market as XRP's open interest has declined from 2.34 billion XRP to 2.07 billion XRP in the past five days. However, XRP's funding rates have begun to improve, reaching a six-week high of 0.0143%. This indicates rising confidence toward the remittance-based token's long-term potential.
XRP could rally to a new all-time high at $4.22
XRP saw $25.67 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $15.86 million and $9.81 million, respectively.
On the 8-hour chart, XRP is forming a flag after rallying last week to break above a bullish pennant and its 2024 high of $2.90. If XRP holds $2.90 as a firm support, it could smash its all-time resistance of $3.55 and rally to $4.22. The level is obtained by measuring the height of the flag pole and projecting it upward from a potential breakout point.
XRP/USDT 8-hour chart
However, a breach of $2.90 could send XRP toward the $2.60 level, as evidenced by the 23.6% Fibonacci level, which is just below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) momentum indicators are above their neutral levels, indicating dominant bullish pressure.
A daily candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the thesis.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
(Removed)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's XRP saw increased buying pressure as Trump taps pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair
Ripple is up 5% on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as the new acting Securities & Exchange Commission Chair. The announcement follows increased buying activity across XRP spot market and investment products.
Donald Trump selects pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair
A notice from the White House on Monday revealed that President Donald Trump selected Securities & Exchange Commission Commissioner Mark Uyeda to replace Gary Gensler as the agency's acting Chairman.
Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. Bitcoin open interest crosses $71 billion as crypto market heats up for Trump’s inauguration. Bitcoin volatility climbs to 73%, and bullish sentiment suggests traders expect short-term market swings, positioning for the upside.
Solana eyes $300 milestone as DEX volume hits $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA
Solana (SOL) price trades in the green around $263 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $295.83 the previous day. Artemis data shows that SOL’s Dex trading volume reached a new all-time high of $27 billion, boosted by meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.