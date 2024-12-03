- Ripple whales have accumulated over $1.8 billion worth of XRP tokens amid a 200% rise in weekly active addresses.
- WisdomTree filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for an XRP ETF.
- XRP investors across several cohorts realized over $2.7 billion in profits in past three days following heavy Ripple token unlock.
- XRP eyes a new all-time high at $3.57 after sweeping the $2.58 resistance level.
Ripple's XRP continued its rally with a 25% surge on Monday, stretching its monthly gains to over 430%. Following the recent uptrend, the remittance-based token now ranks #3 among top cryptocurrencies despite witnessing a mix of bullish and somewhat bearish investor actions in the past few days.
XRP key updates to watch out for amid recent bullish charge
According to Santiment data, XRP has been seeing heightened buying activity from investors in the past three weeks following its recent surge.
Whales holding between 1M-10M of the remittance-based token bought 679.1 million XRP, now worth ~$1.8 billion. This comes as the non-empty XRP wallets surged above 5.5M for the first time since launch.
XRP investors have also woken up as weekly active addresses on the XRP Ledger increased nearly 200% to 307K in the past month — its highest level since August 2023.
XRP Supply Distribution (1M-10M), Weekly Active Addresses & Holders | Santiment
The bullish view is also evident in XRP Coinbase premium, which showed that US traders have likely been fueling the recent price surge. In November, the exchange's XRP premium ranged from 3% to 13%. However, Upbit, which holds the largest XRP reserve, maintained a moderate premium level.
Meanwhile, asset manager WisdomTree filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC for an XRP ETF on Monday after an initial registration in the state of Delaware last week. With the latest filings, XRP has joined. Bitwise, 21Shares and Canary Capital.
This follows rumors of the New York government approving Ripple's stablecoin trending across several investment subgroups on social media platform X, with many speculating on how it could fuel the current XRP bull run.
However, market activity hasn’t been all green for XRP. Following the recent price surge over the weekend, XRP investors realized more than $2.7 billion in profits — the highest in the past eight years. This shows despite the recent whale accumulation, investors are increasingly booking profits as they ride the wave.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss | Santiment
The Mean Coin Age metric, which measures investors' accumulation/distribution activity, has been trending downwards across all age cohorts. This shows that selling activity has been constant among short-term and long-term investors in the past three weeks.
XRP Mean Coin Ages | Santiment
Additionally, Ripple unlocked 500 million XRP tokens worth over $1.35 billion on Sunday as part of its escrow unlock system. If this supply enters the market immediately, the current bullish momentum will slow down.
XRP bulls could target a new all-time high at $3.57
Ripple's XRP smashed the $2.58 resistance on Monday, sparking liquidations of more than $91 million in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $38.67 million and $52.47 million, respectively.
XRP/USDT weekly chart
If XRP maintains the uptrend above the $2.58 level, it could rally as high as $3.57 to complete the maximum profit target of a rounded bottom pattern. The remittance-based token validated the pattern after rallying above the $1.96 level last week.
The bullish momentum is strengthened by XRP futures open interest (OI) surge to a new all-time high of $4.24 billion on Monday.
Open interest is the total amount of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market. An increase in OI during a price uptrend signifies new money is coming into the market in support of the bullish momentum.
XRP Open Interest | Coinglass
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained at elevated levels in the oversold region in the past week, indicating a correction is imminent due to overheated prices.
A weekly candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC hits $130 for first time in almost three years as open interest soars
Litecoin price grazed the $130 mark on Monday, propelled by improved sentiment around privacy-focused coins after a United States (US) court reversed sanctions placed on Tornado Cash.
Bitcoin: $100K breakout or drop to $90K ahead of Microsoft’s BTC investment vote?
Bitcoin price retraces to $95,000 on Monday after recovering from last week’s pullback. MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor explained a strategic approach to Bitcoin on Sunday.
Ripple surges to a six-year high just below $2.50
Ripple (XRP) price extends its gains, trading above $2.40 at the time of writing on Monday after rallying more than 60% the previous week and surging almost four times in November.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC consolidates while ETH, XRP rallies
Bitcoin consolidated on Monday following its recovery from last week's pullback. At the same time, Ethereum and Ripple extended their rallies, driven by investors reallocating capital from BTC to altcoins, signaling the potential for continued upward momentum.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.