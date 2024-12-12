Ripple's XRP could extend its rally to $4.75 after recent consolidation, rising profit-taking poses threat

- XRP investors realized nearly $800 million in profits on Wednesday following its recent 20% rise.
- Options traders are preparing for the possibility of XRP reaching the $5 mark.
- XRP could rally as high as $4.75 if it breaks above the upper boundary of a flag channel.
Ripple's XRP continued its rally on Wednesday as it looks to test the upper boundary of a key flag channel. Following the recent price rise, investors booked profits worth nearly $800 million while options traders bet on the remittance-based token hitting the $5 mark.
XRP options suggest bullish momentum amid profit-taking among investors
XRP has surged over 20% since Tuesday after Ripple announced it received approval to launch its RLUSD stablecoin. Since recovering from the dip just below $2, investors have booked nearly $800 million in profits. This developing trend of high profit-taking upon any major price rise could slow down XRP's bullish momentum.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss | Santiment
Additionaly, XRP's weekly active addresses have also begun to taper off, declining from 496K last week to 341K on Wednesday. This signals lesser on-chain activity and investor interest for XRP.
XRP Weekly Active Addresses | Santiment
Meanwhile, the XRP options market shows that traders favor an upside move, with the $5 call being the second-most traded XRP option, according to Amberdata, CoinDesk reported.
The $5 call on options exchange Deribit also hosts a notional open interest of $1.25 million — the highest among out-of-the-money calls. Out-of-the-money calls are option contracts with a higher strike price than the underlying asset's market price.
Ripple's XRP bull flag signals rally toward $4.75
XRP is posting a bull flag following its recent consolidation in the past few days.
This pattern is formed by a sharp price increase known as the flagpole, followed by a consolidation that resembles a flag before a breakout occurs.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If XRP sustains a high volume above the upper boundary of the flag channel, it could signify the continuation of its rally with a maximum profit target near $4.75. However, it must first overcome the resistance near the $3.00 psychological level to complete such a move.
The Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator momentum indicators are above their neutral levels and trending upward, indicating dominant bullish sentiment.
A daily candlestick close below $1.35 will invalidate the thesis and send XRP toward $0.93.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
