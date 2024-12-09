- Altcoins began the week with major tokens like ETH, SOL, XRP, BNB and DOGE experiencing a correction.
- The altcoin market cap performed a weekly close above $1.6 trillion last week following increased enthusiasm toward an alt season.
- Investor expectations for an alt season may have calmed after Bitcoin broke the $100K level.
Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and the general altcoin market experienced a pullback on Monday, after their market cap crossed $1.6 trillion last week. The correction shows that Bitcoin dominance is still outweighing altcoins despite speculations of an alt season.
Altcoins decline amid growing expectations for massive alt season
Major altcoins, including ETH, SOL, XRP, BNB and DOGE, posted losses above 4% on Monday following signs of exhaustion among bulls. The pullback comes after the altcoin market performed a weekly close above $1.6 trillion for the first time since 2021.
Several crypto community members also suggest that this decline may be due to reduced expectations for an alt season after Bitcoin broke past the $100K level.
However, data from CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju suggested that altcoins are not rallying at the expense of BTC in the current cycle considering the growth of stablecoin liquidity in the market. This suggests that new money flowed into the market to fuel the rally instead of capital rotation from BTC.
This has fueled high expectations among crypto enthusiasts, who suggested that the correction is a temporary pullback to spring the altcoin market cap to new highs.
A look at previous alt seasons also indicates that this pullback may be healthy for altcoins. In the 2021 market cycle, altcoins saw a major decline a few weeks after hitting new highs in May 2021 before recovering and setting new highs in November.
Total Crypto Market Capitalization excluding Bitcoin
As a result, traders may be positioning themselves to treat the decline as a buying opportunity. This is evident in tokens such as SOL and TON, trading slightly below their previous all-time highs.
CryptoQuant data suggests that these two assets are favorites to break past previous ATH prices following BNB and Bitcoin performances over the past week.
"Both projects are supported by strong fundamentals, including active development teams and active networks. Given these figures, it seems likely that these coins could follow Bitcoin's lead in the near future," said CryptoQuant analyst Maartun.
Additionally, the recent market decline comes from altcoins' rising correlation with Bitcoin after declining $100K over the weekend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin hovers near all-time high as Binance reaps benefits from crypto rally
BNB consolidates around the $720 mark on Monday, after an all-time high rally to $794 on December 4 propelled its market capitalization above the $100 billion milestone. Market activity trends suggest BNB could be on the verge of another major breakout in the weeks ahead.
Amazon shareholders advocate for BTC adoption amid Microsoft’s investment vote
Bitcoin edges down 2.5%, trading below $98,500 on Monday, after rallying 4% and reaching a new all-time high of $104,088 last week. As BTC reached its $100K milestone, big corporates showed interest in the largest digital asset by market capitalization.
Pepe meme coin hits new all-time high, with market cap surpassing $11 billion
Pepe (PEPE) soars to a new all-time high (ATH) of $0.0000275 on Monday after an 18% rally over the past week. Rising open interest signals fresh market buying and the technical outlook indicates a potential climb toward $0.0000336.
Ripple bulls falter: Profit-taking slows momentum after recent rally
Ripple price trades slightly down, around $2.47, on Monday after rallying more than 13% in the previous week. On-chain data shows that XRP’s holders realize profits after a massive rally, increasing the selling pressure and indicating a short-term pullback in the upcoming days.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.