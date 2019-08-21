- Ripple’s senior vice president of Xpring, Ethan Beard, said that they’re working on widespread adoption of XRP.
- Xpring has already invested at least $500 million in more than 20 blockchain and crypto-related companies.
Ripple’s fundraising arm Xpring is working hard on the widespread development and adoption of XRP token. On the latest episode of The Ripple Drop, Ripple’s senior vice president of Xpring, Ethan Beard, said:
“One of the areas that I’m most excited about is that we’re really starting to layer in developer tools inside of Xpring and looking to make Xpring much more of a developer platform. So the team has significantly grown. We’re probably 10x what we were a year ago in terms of people. The vast, vast majority of the team is engineers. What we’re putting in place is the tooling to make it really simple to build with XRP.
We’re building out APIs, SDKs and various libraries and services to make it so that anyone who wants to come along and build on XRP can do so very easily. And then we’ll also be spending a lot of time bringing these products to market and reaching developers wherever they are around the world. So keep your eyes open. You may even see an Xpring developer conference somewhere along the line as well.”
Xpring has already invested at least $500 million in more than 20 blockchain and crypto-related companies. Some of their notable investments include:
- Coil: A micropayments firm that empowers creators to monetize their content.
- Forte: A gaming company which will bring digital assets like XRP into mainstream video games.
- Kava Labs: Developing an open payment system for cryptocurrencies.
- Dharma Protocol: Firm creating a crypto-based decentralized loan platform.
- Raised in Space Enterprises: Startup looking to use digital assets like XRP in the music industry.
- XRPL Labs: XRP developer Wietse Wind’s pet project.
- Robot Ventures: An early-stage venture capital firm.
- SendFriend: Uses xRapid for sending money overseas at lower costs.
