Ripple’s fundraising arm Xpring is working hard on the widespread development and adoption of XRP token. On the latest episode of The Ripple Drop, Ripple’s senior vice president of Xpring, Ethan Beard, said:

“One of the areas that I’m most excited about is that we’re really starting to layer in developer tools inside of Xpring and looking to make Xpring much more of a developer platform. So the team has significantly grown. We’re probably 10x what we were a year ago in terms of people. The vast, vast majority of the team is engineers. What we’re putting in place is the tooling to make it really simple to build with XRP.

We’re building out APIs, SDKs and various libraries and services to make it so that anyone who wants to come along and build on XRP can do so very easily. And then we’ll also be spending a lot of time bringing these products to market and reaching developers wherever they are around the world. So keep your eyes open. You may even see an Xpring developer conference somewhere along the line as well.”