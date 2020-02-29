- Cryptocurrency exchange Lune will add XRP to the list of tradable instruments.
- The initial resistance is created by the level of $0.2400.
Ripple (XRP), the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.5 billion, has gained about 1% of its value in recent 24 hours. Now it is trading at $0.2370 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $0.2400 during early Asian hours.
Cryptocurrency exchange Luno adds XRP support
London-based cryptocurrency trading platform Luno will add XRP to the list of tradable assets following the results of a year-long poll, run among Luno's 3 million users, Forbes reports citing knowledgeable sources.
Currently, Luno users have access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). XRP shall be listed on the platform within the next two weeks.
The exchange with A grade according to CryptoCompare website asked users about their favorite coin apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum. Ripple's XRP received the overwhelming majority of votes, two times as much as Bitcoin Cas, which was added t the platfrom in September 2019.
XRP/USD: technical picture implies more range-bound trading for now
XRP/USD settled above SMA100 daily currently at $0.2327. While this is a positive technical signal that implies that the coin has bottomed out, the upside momentum has yet to gain traction. A sustainable move above $0.2400 is needed to mitigate the initial pressure and allow for an extended recovery towards the next barrier created by SMA200 daily at $).2520 and SMA50 daily chat $0.2560. The ultimate resistance comes at $0.2750 (the broken neckline of a head-and-shoulder formation).
On the downside, once the above-mentioned SMA100 daily is out of the way, psychological $0.2300 and the recent low of $0.2245 will come into focus.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?
Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support. The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500. On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red. This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.
ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Friday. ETH/USD is running towards a complete reversal of 2020 gains.
XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area
Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos. The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.
TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart
TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins. The price now seems to be trying to find a base.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.