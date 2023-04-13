Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price

- The SEC recently won against broker dealer Commonwealth Equity Services.
- The regulator alleges the win weakens Ripple’s main argument about “fair notice”.
- The ongoing case could end with a summary judgment any day now.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple. Notably, the Ripple v SEC lawsuit could end with a summary judgment from Judge Analisa Torres soon.
Ripple’s fair notice argument is disputable, says SEC
In a supporting letter filed on April 11, the SEC noted that Ripple’s “fair notice” argument is disputable based on a recent court decision for the regulator. This comes as the SEC successfully put out a similar defense argument in its case against Commonwealth, which had been sued in 2019 on charges of conflict of interest violations.
Ripple’s fair notice defense builds upon a recent ruling by the Supreme Court in the case between Bittner and the United States. It happened that the US made a case against a Romanian immigrant named Alexandru Bittner, who had up to 272 bank accounts but broke the law upon failure to file a relevant report with regulators for each of these accounts.
As a result, the US authorities demanded that Bittner pays a $10,000 Bank Secrecy Act penalty for each of the accounts. However, the Supreme Court determined that he only needed to make a one-time payment of $10,000.
In a recent blog, law firm Faegre Drinker noted:
Bittner did not learn of this reporting obligation until returning to the United States many years later. After he returned, he filed the required reports, but not in time to avoid violations.
The Supreme Court’s decision to rule in favor of Bittner came as the fair notice had not been given, particularly to the point that it would demand individual fines for individual undisclosed bank accounts. In the same way, Ripple argues that fair notice had not been provided sufficiently.
SEC’s take on how the fair notice argument is moot
In the Tuesday filing (April 11), the SEC noted that considering other long-standing Supreme Court precedents, specifically the ones established in Upton versus the SEC to establish the Howey Test, Ripple had enough time to comply with the securities laws.
Ripple price lacks directional bias
Ripple price (XRP) still lacks directional bias as traders await Judge Torres’ summary judgment. The remittance token has been consolidating under the $0.52 level since the onset of the month, with the $0.48 support level preventing a downswing.
If buyer momentum increases, Ripple price could breach the immediate barricade at $0.59, clearing the path for a northbound move.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if profit-taking commences, Ripple price could drop toward $0.48, a move that could set the tone for further losses.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets await BTC’s cue
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: BTC leaves investors guessing its next move
Bitcoin price action has remained boring since March 20 and shows no directional bias whatsoever. While the larger bullish outlook is intact, a minor retracement might ensue in the coming weeks.