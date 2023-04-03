Ripple price loses bullish momentum as ruling on SEC case might be months away

- Ripple price has pulled back after attorney John Deaton put off hopes of a near ruling by Judge Torres.
- XRP could drop below the critical support at $0.507 before a deeper nosedive.
- A decisive close above the $0.531 resistance level will restore the bullish hope.
Ripple price (XRP) has investors jittered after the remittance token lost the bullish momentum seen in March. Three days into April, XRP has lost some of the gains made last month, with fingers pointed at US attorney John Deaton who hinted at an extended wait for a summary judgment by Judge Analisa Torres.
There is no deadline of today for her to rule. The decision could come out within the next hour or it could take another 30-60 days. Based on previous cases, Judge Torres has issued her ruling on summary judgment within a couple months of her Daubert/Experts’ decision.— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 31, 2023
Nevertheless, Deaton remains pro-XRP and has likened the altcoin to a cockroach capable of surviving a nuclear bomb. He has also lauded Ripple price for holding above $0.510, saying it has the best risk/reward ratio.
Ripple price tests support at $0.507
At the time of writing, Ripple price is testing the critical support level at $0.507 a the bullish momentum displayed during the March rally fades. This comes after investors anticipated a summary judgment during late March or early April, but Ripple’s legal representative hinted at a prolonged wait.
If XRP bulls reduce their buying momentum, Ripple price could soon lose the immediate support at $0.507, opening the drains for further declines. The southbound move could see the remittance token retrace to the $0.477 support level, last tested on March 28.
In highly desperate cases, XRP traders hedging their holdings to avoid further losses could see Ripple price revisit the $0.443 support level. This would denote a 13% decline from the current price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if sidelined investors jump in at current levels, Ripple price could reclaim its bullish trajectory. An increase in buying pressure from the current price of $0.508 could see the altcoin break past the immediate psychological barricade around $0.517 to confront the next hurdle at $0.531. A decisive flip of this resistance into support would invalidate the bearish thesis.
In highly bullish cases, Ripple price could tag the $0.558 resistance level and continue its March uptrend. Such a move would constitute a 10% climb and would require that XRP display a ‘cockroach-like resilience’ to survive the prolonged wait and regulatory clampdown, among other narratives in the crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Bitcoin price has been struggling to overcome a crucial hurdle for the past two weeks, leading to a tight consolidation. With the end of 2023’s first quarter, BTC has returned a whopping 72% return to investors.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance rising, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level. Experts believe the January 2022 support at $32,000 could get re-tested in April.
Arbitrum whales sell heavily following the 750 million ARB confusion, is the L2 token in trouble?
Arbitrum recently launched its native token ARB and airdropped it to its users. However, the launch is not exhibiting any positive reaction from the community, and to make it worse, the first Arbitrum governance proposal, AIP-1, further muddled holders.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.