Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets await BTC’s cue

- Bitcoin price restarts its consolidation after a brief rally to $30,000 between April 9-11.
- Ethereum price is on track to tag the $2,022 hurdle.
- Ripple price remains indecisive within the $0.336 to $0.537 range.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has slipped back into old ways as it consolidates after tagging a psychological level. This move has caused Ethereum (ETH) price to follow BTC’s lead and remain rangebound as well. Ripple (XRP) price continues to tighten as it loses its directional bias.
Bitcoin price back to square one
Bitcoin price tagged the $30,000 psychological level on April 11 and has since shown no directional bias whatsoever. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) caused a bit of a volatile reaction in the short term but has not led to any significant moves.
A rejection at $30,000 could see Bitcoin price revisit the critical support level at $26,555. A flip of this barrier into a hurdle could send BTC lower into the $23,951 to $22,184 daily Fair Value Gap (FVG), giving sidelined buyers a chance for accumulation.
If this scenario plays out, it will be bearish in the short-term but bullish for long-term holders, as explained in a previous article.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Invalidation of the short-term bearish thesis will occur if Bitcoin price flips the $30,000 level into a support floor. Such a decisive move could trigger an extension of the ongoing rally to tag the $32,661 hurdle.
Ethereum price to extend its rally
Ethereum price dipped into the four-hour FVG, extending from $1,849.53 to $1823.40, triggering an upswing as forecasted in a previous article. This move will likely propel ETH to its next significant hurdle at $2,022, which is close to the next psychological level.
Due to Bitcoin’s lack of volatility, Ethereum price has slipped into rangebound movement. As long as the $1,843.62 support level holds, the bulls have nothing to worry about.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
While the uptrend outlook makes logical sense, a reentry into the $1,843.62 to $1,703.32 support zone will be troublesome for Ethereum price. In such a case, ETH could revisit the midpoint at $1,773.61 or the range low at $1,703.32.
Ripple price lacks directional bias
Ripple price continues to be indecisive as it hovers inside the long-term range, extending from $0.336 to $0.537. A retest of the range high will be key in determining where XRP will head next. A flip of the $0.537 level will likely trigger a 17% rally to $0.633, but rejection will knock the altcoin lower.
So investors need to sit on their hands at the momentum until Ripple price gives them a trade they can take.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
A rejection at $0.537 will likely kick-start a 12% slide to retest an accumulation zone, extending from $0.475 to $0.436. Here, investors can add on their positions before XRP price attempts a rally to breach the range high at $0.537.
However, a flip of the $0.436 level into a resistance barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple price and potentially trigger a correction to $0.336.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
