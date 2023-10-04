SEC files opposition to Coinbase motion for lawsuit dismissal, response due on October 24

- The US SEC has asked the judge to deny a motion by Coinbase Global to dismiss the regulator's lawsuit.
- According to the SEC, Coinbase’s reliance on the recent court ruling on Ripple and Terraform Labs is wrong.
- The regulator stated that the case is about whether Coinbase intermediated transactions involving securities than performing brokerage functions.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an opposition asking the court to deny Coinbase Exchange’s motion to dismiss the regulator’s lawsuit. The financial watchdog had levied charges against the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, pursuing it for failing to register with the agency while it operated unlawfully as a national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.
Also Read: Coinbase finds acceptance in Spain; continues to struggle in the US at the hands of the SEC
SEC asks judge to deny Coinbase motion to dismiss its lawsuit
The SEC has asked a federal judge at the US Southern District of New York court to deny Coinbase’s motion to dismiss its lawsuit against the US-based crypto exchange.
SEC files opposition against Coinbase
According to the SEC, Coinbase is relying on recent rulings in the Ripple Labs case. To recap, on July 14, Judge Analisa Torres determined that XRP is not a security when sold to the general public unless when sold to institutional investors. The ruling marked a partial win for the SEC and a clear win for Ripple holders.
Nevertheless, the SEC believes Coinbase relying on this determination as the foundation for its motion to dismiss is wrong. To solidify its stance, the commission draws reference to the Terraform Labs case, whose ruling rejected the court’s reasoning in the Ripple Labs case.
SEC files opposition against Coinbase
Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal challenges SEC’s claims
In response to the commission’s opposition, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has accused the SEC of countlessly making sweeping claims of what the law is or must be without any legal citation.
A preliminary note: over and over again the SEC makes sweeping claims of what the law is/must be without any legal citation. See, e.g., p 8,17-18,21. 2/7— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) October 3, 2023
Further, Grewal defends that the assets listed on Coinbase “are not securities and are not within the SEC’s jurisdiction. Court decisions over the past several months have made that plain.” In his opinion, the commission’s regulation by enforcement approach overlooks the voice of the 52-million strong crypto constituency in the US calling for rules and regulations for the industry.
Last week, founders from 40+ crypto companies around the country joined @standwithcrypto in DC to tell their representatives to pass legislation that protects consumers, enables innovation, and creates jobs and opportunities in the US. 6/7— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) October 3, 2023
With this, Grewal asserts that Coinbase will be filing its reply by October 24.
