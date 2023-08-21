XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling

- XRP price recovered over the weekend with no new filings from the regulator or Ripple in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit.
- SEC addressed XRP as a “digital asset security” in its first lawsuit but is now taking a different approach.
- The financial regulator argues digital assets have no inherent value and are nothing but computer code.
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) said in its recent motion for interlocutory appeal that digital assets do not have an inherent value and are nothing more than computer code.
The statement made by the financial regulator is in stark contrast to the beginning of the lawsuit where the SEC referred to XRP as a “digital asset security.”
The shift in the SEC’s stance has fueled hope, of Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP being a “non-security” remaining intact. The regulator appears focused on the programmatic sales of the altcoin by payment giant Ripple.
SEC appeal likely focused on programmatic sales of XRP, not its security status
Experts in the crypto and XRP community utilized the weekend to analyze the news of SEC’s motion for interlocutory appeal being accepted by the court. As both parties prepare to file new motions and responses by the scheduled deadlines, experts note the shift in the regulator’s stance.
The SEC had initially maintained that XRP, the native token of XRPLedger, is a “digital asset security,” in its lawsuit against Ripple. The regulator states that digital assets have no inherent value and are nothing more than computer code in its latest filing.
In its filing, the SEC reveals that the regulator did not argue that the asset underlying the investment contract was necessarily a security and it does not seek an appellate review of any holding relevant to the same in its case against Ripple.
SEC motion for filing of interlocutory appeal
The interpretation of the SEC’s stance by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett and pro-XRP attorney John Deaton ushers relief in the community of XRP holders.
With no new filings from the SEC or Ripple over the weekend, XRP price recovered from its decline and climbed past resistance at $0.55. At the time of writing, the altcoin is trading at $0.5291 on Binance. XRP price has rallied 25% from last week’s low of $0.4228 (Aug 17) to by early Monday.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
