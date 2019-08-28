Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD on course of having four bearish days out of the last five

XRP/USD fell from $0.269 to $0.266 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Hourly XRP/USD chart shows bulls and bears engaged in a tug of war.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD on course of having two straight bearish days and four bearish days out of the last five. The price is trending horizontally right now and is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The price has fallen from $0.269 to $0.266 in the early hours of Wednesday. XRP/USD has been trending between $0.277 to $0.266 for the last eight days. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows seven straight bullish sessions.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The latest prices session of the 4-hour chart has fallen down and found support on the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band and the $0.265 support level. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 20 curve was going to cross over with the SMA 50 curve before it diverged away. The Elliott oscillator shows eight bearish sessions out of the last nine.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers, with the bulls putting the price up and the bears cutting the price down. The hourly price has found resistance on the Ichimoku clouds. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 39 after finding resistance at 54.65.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2666 Today Daily Change -0.0028 Today Daily Change % -1.04 Today daily open 0.2694 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2797 Daily SMA50 0.3047 Daily SMA100 0.3606 Daily SMA200 0.3418 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2703 Previous Daily Low 0.2643 Previous Weekly High 0.2925 Previous Weekly Low 0.2582 Previous Monthly High 0.4196 Previous Monthly Low 0.2835 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2666 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.268 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2658 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2621 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2598 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2717 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2739 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2776



