Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD couldn’t sustain a move above $0.20 even after the entire market turned bullish

XRP/USD had a decent bull move and climbed above $0.201.

Unfortunately, buyers couldn’t hold XRP above this level and the digital asset has dropped to $0.198 already.

XRP price just climbed above $0.20 but immediately dropped towards $0.198, again indicating that XRP’s bullish momentum is fading away. Fortunately, XRP is still defending the daily 12-EMA at $0.1965.

XRP/USD 15-minutes chart

Clearly, XRP has lost the uptrend after the rejection at $0.20 and is currently trading under both EMAs which have crossed bearishly. There are several support levels on the way down, the nearest is $0.1968, followed by $0.1963 and $0.1956, which means XRP is unlikely to just fall abruptly.