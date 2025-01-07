Ripple revealed its latest partnership with Chainlink to boost the RLUSD stablecoin utility in DeFi markets.

Chainlink Price Feeds will allow on-chain developers to integrate RLUSD into their DeFi applications.

RLUSD could benefit from the latest MiCA laws following the delisting of USDT across major European exchanges.

Ripple (XRP) unveiled in a press release on Tuesday its latest collaboration with decentralized oracle network Chainlink to boost its RLUSD stablecoin utility and adoption across DeFi markets.

Ripple embraces Chainlink standard for wider RLUSD adoption

Ripple announced a partnership with the decentralized oracle network Chainlink to enhance the adoption of its RLUSD stablecoin.

The XRP parent company aims to enhance RLUSD's utility across Ethereum's DeFi markets through Chainlink's secure infrastructure, which has allegedly powered $18 trillion in transactional value.

"By adopting the Chainlink standard for verifiable data on the Ethereum blockchain, Ripple is enhancing the utility of RLUSD across the on-chain economy," Ripple stated.

The company also seeks to maximize Chainlink's price feeds for reliable on-chain market data. This will boost RLUSD's integration across decentralized applications for use cases such as trading and lending.

"By leveraging the Chainlink standard, we bring trusted data on-chain, further strengthening RLUSD's utility across both institutional and decentralized applications," said Jack McDonald, senior vice president of Stablecoin at Ripple.

Meanwhile, RLUSD could be among the largest beneficiaries of the recent Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) laws guiding the use of digital assets in Europe.

Since Tether has not secured MiCA compliance, most European exchanges have delisted USDT from their platforms. Hence, with a chunk of the European stablecoin market volume left open, newer assets like RLUSD could witness wider adoption from institutional and retail investors in the region.

Furthermore, CryptoQuant data revealed a surge in RLUSD's transaction count since Ripple announced its launch in December. The stablecoin has since witnessed 33,953 transactions on the XRP Ledger and 1,690 on Ethereum. This indicates a growing preference for RLUSD among investors.

RLUSD Transaction Count by Network. Source: CryptoQuant

If RLUSD adoption continues its uptrend, it could boost demand for XRP, which serves as an auto-bridge asset for converting the stablecoin to other currencies.