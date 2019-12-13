Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD in retreat for five days in a row– Confluence Detector

XRP/USD is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200.

The nearest resistance is located on the approach to $0.2230.

Ripple’s XRP has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row, At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2176, down about 2% since the beginning of the day and 3% in recent seven days.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, XRP is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200. If the bulls manage to push the price above this barrier, the short-term technical picture will improve with the next focus on $0.2250. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price. Let’s have a closer look at them.

Resistance levels

$0.2230 - SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$0.2300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, the highest level of the previous week, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3

$0.2360 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band

Support levels

$0.2100 - the lowest level of the previous week, Pivot Point 1-day Support 3

$0.2020 - the lowest level of the previous month

$0.1880 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2