Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls have clear path till $0.45
- XRP/USD faces a lack of any significant resistance levels.
- XRP/USD has strong support levels at $0.43.
Ripple had an extremely productive Monday as it went up from $0.409 to $0.435. As the markets opened this Tuesday, it went up even more to $0.438. Currently, the daily confluence detector shows a lack of any significant resistance levels until $0.458. If the bulls gather enough momentum, then we won’t be surprised in XRP/USD exceeds $0.45 today.
XRP/USD daily confluence detector
The only resistance level of note is at $0.442, which sees a confluence of 1-day pivot point resistance 2.
The support levels are at $0.43, $0.425-$0.426, and $0.424. The confluences at those levels are:
- $0.43: The nearest support levels gains its strength from the “previous week high.”
- $0.425-$0.426: 1-day pivot point resistance 1, hourly previous low, and 4-hour Bollinger band upper curve.
- $0.424: 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10) and 1-month pivot point resistance 2.
