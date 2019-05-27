Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls have clear path till $0.45

XRP/USD faces a lack of any significant resistance levels.

XRP/USD has strong support levels at $0.43.

Ripple had an extremely productive Monday as it went up from $0.409 to $0.435. As the markets opened this Tuesday, it went up even more to $0.438. Currently, the daily confluence detector shows a lack of any significant resistance levels until $0.458. If the bulls gather enough momentum, then we won’t be surprised in XRP/USD exceeds $0.45 today.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

The only resistance level of note is at $0.442, which sees a confluence of 1-day pivot point resistance 2.

The support levels are at $0.43, $0.425-$0.426, and $0.424. The confluences at those levels are: