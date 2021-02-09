Ripple Price Prediction: XRP poised to recover if critical resistance is breached

- XRP price sits at a 'make-or-break' point with a 25% upswing on the horizon.
- Despite the heavy manipulation that this cryptocurrency has gone through, it looks promising as it contends with a critical resistance barrier.
- On-chain data adds credence to the bullish outlook as whales are back in accumulation mode.
XRP price continues to suffer from the impact that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit had on Ripple. Telegram groups have coordinated “pumps and dumps” to help prices recover, but investors have taken advantage of every upswing to get rid of their tokens due to the legal uncertainty around it.
Now, this cryptocurrency could be about to make a comeback if it slices through a crucial resistance level.
XRP looks promising as whales go into a buying frenzy
After going through one of the most vicious pumps and dumps ever, XRP managed to bounce off the 200 twelve-hour EMA on its 12-hour chart on February 2. Since then, this cryptocurrency has risen by nearly 45% to recently test the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.50.
If the bullish momentum seen recently remains intact, XRP price might be able to close above the $0.50 resistance level on the 12-hour chart. Breaking above this price hurdle could catapult Ripple’s native token by 25% towards $0.60.
XRP/USDT 12-hour chart
The bullish thesis holds when looking at Santiment’s holders distribution chart. Based on this on-chain metric, the number of addresses holding between 1 million to 10 million XRP has risen more than 1.70% since February 3.
Roughly 21 new whales have joined the network within such a short period. Consequently, increasing the upward pressure behind XRP price, which increases the odds for another leg up as long as the $0.50 resistance level breaks.
XRP Holders Distribution chart
However, a failure to slice through the $0.50 resistance level may invalidate the optimistic outlook. Rejection from this barrier may result in a downswing towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.43 or the 50 twelve-hour EMA at $0.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price makes a new all-time high of $1,800 as bulls target for higher highs
Ethereum has achieved yet another milestone on hitting a new record high above $1,800. The pioneer cryptocurrency has been on an upward roll since the beginning of the year. While
DOGE primed for a 30% rally to new highs
Dogecoin price witnesses intense buying pressure as it continues trending up. A breach of the previous high at $0.088 forecasts an upswing to $0.10. Spike in social volume and realized market capitalization suggests that investors need to be wary.
ZIL primed for a 30% upswing as several metrics turn bullish
Zilliqa price hints at another 30% rally after a breakout from a bull flag pattern. A breach of a critical supply barrier at $0.085 has opened up ZIL for a quick surge to $0.12. On-chain volume and developer activity add credence to its bullish thesis.
Stellar breakdown to $0.3 brews amid consolidation
Stellar has slowed down the persistent uptrend aiming for the all-time highs of around $1. The recovery towards the end of January and the first week of December has been incredible.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.