Ripple Price Prediction: XRP poised to correct to $0.25 before next leg up

- XRP struggles to preserve its bullish momentum on Saturday.
- A correction toward $0.25 is in the books.
- A daily close above $0.27 could open the door for additional gains.
After gaining more than 4% on Friday, XRP extended its rally and touched its highest level in more than two months at $0.2774. However, bulls seem to be reluctant to commit to additional gains as price fails to hold above the key resistance area. As of writing, XRP was posting small daily losses at $0.2640.
A correction toward $0.25 is in the books
On the daily chart, the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend is located around $0.27 and this resistance is area is reinforced by the upper limit of the Bollinger Band. The initial break above that hurdle was unsuccessful and XRP is likely to stage a correction before attempting to push higher.
On the downside, the 100-day SMA forms the first technical support at $0.26. Below that level, the middle line of the Bollinger Band, the Fibo 50% retracement, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA are all located around $0.25, making this level as the most likely correction target.
On the other hand, with a daily close above $0.27, the near-term outlook could turn bullish and XRP could turn its attention to $0.2775 (daily high) ahead of $0.2900 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP started the weekend on a strong footing and rose to its highest level since early September but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. Although Ripple remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory, a retreat to $0.25 looks likely before the end of the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
