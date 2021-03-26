- Ripple price resisting the heavy selling in the cryptocurrency complex.
- Rising 10-week simple moving average (SMA) stabilizing the downside.
- Bitcoin price action and SEC investigation remain wildcards.
Ripple price is unchanged this week despite the volatility in the cryptocurrency complex. The longer-term perspective supports a more bullish outlook in the coming weeks, as long as the rising trendline and the 10-week SMA repel any renewed selling pressure.
Ripple price bending, but not breaking during volatile week
There is no doubt that the Ripple price action since November 2020 has been complex, driving traders from enthusiasm to fear in a matter of days. The combination of technicals, fundamental catalysts like the ongoing SEC investigation, and the looming presence of Bitcoin have combined to create one of the most volatile charts in the cryptocurrency space, highlighted by a large number of sizable wicks on the weekly candlesticks.
Critical to the bullish outlook is the unwavering support of the 10-week SMA and the rising trendline, around $0.46 at the time of writing. A weekly close below will raise the odds that XRP is preparing to break with the 2021 uptrend.
On the upside, the obstacle facing traders is $0.60. Since November 2020, XRP has failed to close above the price level on 7 of 9 breakout attempts, including being rejected earlier this week.
A weekly close above $0.60 will set the stage for an impulsive XRP rally to the November 2020 high at $0.78. This can then lead to the September 2018 high at $0.79, delivering a 55% gain from the current price.
XRP/USD weekly chart
As mentioned above, $0.46 is the line in the sand for XRP. A weekly close below will leave XRP vulnerable to a swift decline to the 40-week SMA at $0.34, yielding a 24% loss from the trendline.
The only credible support after the 40-week SMA is the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level of the January–February rally at $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
