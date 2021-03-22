- XRP price clearing the critical $0.55 price level.
- Today’s volume is double the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
- Still on target to rise 45% from the symmetrical triangle breakout on March 16.
XRP price has frustrated bearish narratives, despite the legal standoff between Ripple executives and the SEC as well as the delisting or suspension by several crypto exchanges. The lack of sellers, highlighted by the below-average volume, put bulls on alert that a bullish outcome from the multi-week trading range is becoming a higher probability.
XRP price to catch up with the rest of the market
The Ripple breakout on March 16 has been underpinned by robust volume on the up days. For example, on the breakout day of March 16, in which it closed up almost 6%, volume closed 3x the daily average. On March 20, it closed up roughly 13% on double the average daily volume. As for today, it is up 6% on double the average volume.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) still has not reached an overbought condition, offering traders more upside in the short-term. If $0.55 holds today on a closing basis, the February 22 high at $0.650 and the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.667 are the next pertinent resistance levels for Ripple.
If selling remains limited on down days, XRP price can challenge higher values, including the February 1 high at $0.757 and even the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $1.013.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the downside, the $0.500 price level is HUGE support. A breach below $0.500 will push Ripple to the 50-day SMA at $0.479 and then the 100-day SMA at $0.406.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
American snack brand Slim Jim and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev are among Dogecoin’s new supporters. The meme coin’s previous surges were largely retail-driven but sparked by support from celebrities. Dogecoin price could once again face a similar parabolic surge as new supporters jump on the DOGE bandwagon.
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Nigeria clarifies crypto regulation after Bitcoin traded at a 60% premium
Nigeria's central bank is now rejecting claims that cryptocurrencies have been banned in the country. A senior official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that instead, the bank has only protected the banking sector from the new asset class, not trading crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.