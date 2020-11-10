Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the cusp of a massive price movement

- Ripple price is bounded inside an ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart.
- Several indicators show the price is ready for a breakout in the short-term.
XRP price is currently at $0.253, right below a critical barrier at $0.26, which has been tested several times throughout the past two months. A breakout above this point can easily drive XRP price towards $0.30.
XRP bulls need to crack $0.26 for good
XRP price has pierced through the critical resistance level at $0.26 several times in the past but never managed to close above it. The 100-SMA on the daily chart is also established at $0.26, adding even more strength to the level.
XRP/USD daily chart
Additionally, the Bollinger Bands are squeezing significantly after a period of stagnation. The upper Band coincides with the 100-SMA and the upper boundary of the ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart. A breakout above this critical point can quickly drive XRP price towards $0.30.
XRP Holders Distribution chart
The Holders Distribution chart shows a notable increase in the number of holders with at least 10,000,000 XRP coins from a low of 304 on November 2 to 310 currently. This growth of whales signifies a developing interest in the digital asset despite the current flat price action.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
Despite the bullish metrics, XRP price got rejected from $0.26 again. On the 12-hour chart, the 200-SMA also coincides with the same level adding even more strength to it. The closest bearish price target following this rejection is $0.247, which is the 50-SMA on the 12-hour chart and also on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Fed urges US government to develop a digital currency
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is cautious about the current economic situation but optimistic in the longer term.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the cusp of a massive price movement
XRP price is currently at $0.253, right below a critical barrier at $0.26, which has been tested several times throughout the past two months. A breakout above this point can easily drive XRP price towards $0.30.
Tezos technicals look solid, suggesting new bull run on the horizon
Tezos is trading at $2.13 bounded inside an ascending parallel channel on the 3-day chart. Several indicators suggest that XTZ is eying up a potential bull rally targeting $4.49 in the long-term.
IRS to hunt down anyone failing to report its own cryptocurrency taxes
Bitcoin holders should be extra careful when filing their tax returns with IRS as the agency may throw them behind the bars if suspecting a tax aversion behavior.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.