Ripple Price rejected from a critical resistance level again, hinting at a pullback

- XRP price has hit the critical resistance barrier at $0.26 again and got rejected.
- The price is now bounded between the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA on the daily chart.
XRP has established a critical resistance level at 0.26, tested on eight different occasions from September 4 until November 7. The last try managed to push XRP’s price towards $0.267 before quickly dropping to $0.244 on the same day.
XRP bulls have to crack $0.26 to target $0.30
The critical resistance barrier at $0.26 now coincides with the 100-SMA on the daily chart, adding even more strength to the level. The current price of XRP at $0.25 has bounced from the daily 50-SMA at $0.245.
XRP/USD daily chart
The price is contained between the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA. A breakout above $0.26 would be significant; however, the digital asset needs to also close above this point to target $0.30 as an initial price point.
Bears, on the other hand, are looking at the 50-SMA as the closest support level. The rejection on November 7 from the crucial resistance level at $0.26 is a clear and robust bearish sign considering all the previous rejections.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the hourly chart, XRP’s price faces a strong resistance level at $0.252, the 50-SMA. The digital asset has established a downtrend, and it’s eying up a breakdown below the 200-SMA at $0.245, which would push XRP’s price towards $0.237.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
