- XRP is ready to resume the upside trend after a short consolidation period.
- The bull flag formation implies 60% growth towards $1.
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing. The coin is down over 5% on a day-to-day basis and on a weekly basis, XRP has lost 9%. Ripple's average daily trading volume stayed elevated at $14 billion.
XRP bulls don't give up
From the technical point of view, XRP is currently developing a bull flag on a 4-hour chart. This bullish formation is characterized by a sharp countertrend with a consolidation period on a short-term time frame.
The flag is a continuation model, meaning that XRP may be ready to resume the recovery with the next target at $1. This level is defined by measuring the distance between the widest point of the flag and adding it to the breakout point, representing a 60% increase.
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
On the other hand, the local support is created by the lower line of the flag formation at $0.61. A sustainable move below this level will negate the immediate bullish outlook and extend the downside correction with the next target at $0.5, which coincides with 4-hour EMA100. This move will represent a 20% decline from the current price. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.38, the 4-hour EMA200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin awaits final leg to price discovery, jumpstart crypto bull run
The cryptocurrency market is turning bullish again after retracing in the last 24 hours. All the top ten cryptocurrencies are in the green, considering the hourly percentage change. Bitcoin is leading the pack after reclaiming the ground above $19,000.
LINK prepares for a massive 33% breakout to $18
Chainlink has sustained an impressive uptrend from September lows around $7.2. The decentralized oracle price feed token recently hit a snag at $16 and retreated considerably to the support slightly above $11.
UNI is breaking out as bulls target $4
UNI, the token of Uniswap – the largest DeFi project by the total value locked – is ready to break free from an ascending triangle pattern on a short-term time frame. At the time of writing, UNI/USD is changing hands at $3.73.
Libra rebrands to Diem as it attempts to gain independence from Facebook
Facebook has rebranded its cryptocurrency from Libra to Diem Dollar. The company behind the project development has been renamed from Libra Association to Diem Association. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of the project.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.