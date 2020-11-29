Ripple Price Prediction: XRP’s rise to $1 hinges on one crucial upside barrier

- XRP/USD remains primed for a big technical breakout.
- The No. 3 coin battles descending trendline resistance on the 12H chart.
- Acceptance above the key Fib 61.8% hurdle is critical to take on the $1 mark.
Ripple (XRP/USD) sellers have returned this Sunday, as the recent recovery from sub-$0.50 levels appears to lose steam.
XRP/USD: Technical setup favors the bulls
However, from a technical perspective, it looks like the bulls have taken a breather before the bullish reversal picks up pace.
XRP/USD: 12-hour chart
Looking at the 12-hour chart, Ripple continues to face strong offers at the one-week-old descending trendline resistance, now at $0.6262.
Closing on the candle above that level could trigger a fresh breakout, with the bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI) favoring the move higher. Although the follow-through buying interest could weaken at $0.6576, which is the critical resistance of the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of the pullback from the highest level since May 2018 reached at $0.7842 last Tuesday.
Acceptance above the latter is critical to reviving XRP/USD’s journey towards the $1 mark. Alternatively, the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.5226 is the level to beat for the bears. The next relevant downside target awaits at the 50-SMA of $0.3762.
All in all, the upside appears more compelling in the week ahead.
XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6163
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.64
|Today daily open
|0.6265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3956
|Daily SMA50
|0.3069
|Daily SMA100
|0.2797
|Daily SMA200
|0.2488
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6492
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5387
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7843
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2639
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4944
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7152
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP’s rise to $1 hinges on one crucial upside barrier
Ripple (XRP/USD) sellers have returned this Sunday, as the recent recovery from sub-$0.50 levels appears to lose steam. However, from a technical perspective, it looks like the bulls have taken a breather before the bullish reversal picks up pace. Acceptance above the key Fib 61.8% hurdle is critical to take on the $1 mark.
Top 3 Losers Of The Week Synthetix, Compound, LTC: Fail to benefit from weekend love
Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens are trying to catch up with the positive turnaround seen across the crypto board in the second half of this week. However, Synthetix, Compound, Litecoin have failed to benefit from the renewed buying wave.
Ethereum holders bracing for ‘sell the news’ ahead of the ETH 2.0’s launch?
Heading into the ETH 2.0 launch on December 1, the Ethereum holders remain wary over the prospects for the second-most widely traded digital asset. Following last week’s slide, has Ethereum’s time finally arrived or is it a sell on the rollout news?
Top 3 Weekly Gainers Verge, ADA, VeChain: Shrug-off broad corrective trend
Crypto markets witnessed massive volatility over the past week, marked by the stellar performance in Bitcoin. Among the top 50 widely-traded digital assets, Verge, Cardano and VeChain emerged as the top performers, with Verge up 40% on the week.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.