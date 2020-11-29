Ripple Price Prediction: XRP’s rise to $1 hinges on one crucial upside barrier

XRP/USD remains primed for a big technical breakout.

The No. 3 coin battles descending trendline resistance on the 12H chart.

Acceptance above the key Fib 61.8% hurdle is critical to take on the $1 mark.

Ripple (XRP/USD) sellers have returned this Sunday, as the recent recovery from sub-$0.50 levels appears to lose steam.

XRP/USD: Technical setup favors the bulls

However, from a technical perspective, it looks like the bulls have taken a breather before the bullish reversal picks up pace.

XRP/USD: 12-hour chart

Looking at the 12-hour chart, Ripple continues to face strong offers at the one-week-old descending trendline resistance, now at $0.6262.

Closing on the candle above that level could trigger a fresh breakout, with the bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI) favoring the move higher. Although the follow-through buying interest could weaken at $0.6576, which is the critical resistance of the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of the pullback from the highest level since May 2018 reached at $0.7842 last Tuesday.

Acceptance above the latter is critical to reviving XRP/USD’s journey towards the $1 mark. Alternatively, the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.5226 is the level to beat for the bears. The next relevant downside target awaits at the 50-SMA of $0.3762.

All in all, the upside appears more compelling in the week ahead.

XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider