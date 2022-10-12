- XRP price is hovering above an inclined trend line serving as a support level.
- A breakdown of this trend line could result in a 10% sell-off that could extend to $0.360.
- A daily candlestick close above the $0.538 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis.
XRP price has shown tremendous strength over the last few weeks, which has resulted in amazing rallies. However, things are at an inflection point that could trigger a correction if bulls fail to step up at this important level.
Ripple price at crossroads
Ripple price rallied roughly 75% between September 15 and 23 and set up a local top at $0.559. This move was followed by a minor retracement that set up a higher low at $0.437 and attempted to break through the local top. Failure to push through led to a 12% retracement, forming another higher low at $0.476.
Connecting a trend line to the higher lows formed since September 21 shows that XRP price is in an uptrend but is facing selling pressure at roughly $0.540. If this trend continues, the remittance token could form an ascending triangle.
However, considering the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is set to be announced tomorrow, investors should expect a breakdown of this level followed by a 10% retracement to $0.440. If this downswing continues, knocking XRP price to produce a lower low below the October 3 swing low at $0.437, it will indicate the start of a downtrend and probably crash the altcoin to fill the Fair Value Gap (FVG), extending from $0.370 to $0.360.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the palpable bearish outlook, the CPI numbers announcement is a make-or-break event. If this number is lower than the previous month, the Fed is less likely to aggressively increase the interest rate. Such a development could see traditional finance and crypto markets rally, which is a good sign for XRP holders.
Investors can expect a recovery bounce to fill the FVG to the upside, extending from $0.502 to $0.516. If this run-up extends beyond and flips the $0.538 hurdle into a support floor, the bearish thesis would face invalidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
ApeCoin sinks by almost 10% as BAYC creator Yuga Labs falls under SEC's probe
The SEC is looking into assets that might be violating federal laws. ApeCoin, Bored Ape Yachts Club's native token's distribution, is also being looked into. APE has slipped by 9.66% in the span of 24 hours as NFTs became SEC's new target.
XRP Price Prediction: A pullback in Ripple to entice sidelined bears
Ripple's XRP price has lost 9% of market value since pulling off a 23% rally in October. The 24% rally is now the smallest compared to the initial 70%, and 30% rises witnessed previously during August and September.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.