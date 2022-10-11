- XRP price is down 9% after a 23% rally in October.
- The bears have pushed the XRP price into oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach adobe the swing high at $0.56.
XRP price will likely rise a bit before a stronger decline occurs.
XRP price to experience turbulence
Ripple's XRP price has lost 9% of market value since pulling off a 23% rally in October. The 24% rally is now the smallest compared to the initial 70%, and 30% rises witnessed previously during August and September. This is a subtle cue that the impulsive wave-up may have recently been finalized.
XRP price is currently trading at $0.49. The digital remittance token is currency testing the 21-day Simple Moving Average as support after the bulls abandoned ship near the 8-day exponential.
The Relative Strength has fallen into the oversold territory—however A hidden bullish divergence between the $0.48 and the previous swing lows of $0.44.A countertrend pullback should be expected in the coming days and will likely entice sidelined bears to jump into the market.
XRP/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Traders should keep the XRP price on their watchlist as the price could pull back towards $0.51 liquidity levels. A short will be justified if the bulls fail to establish new highs.
Invalidation of the bearish outlook depends on the swing high at $0.56 remaining unbreached. If the bulls were to breach this barrier, an additional rally towards $0.58 and possibly $0.61 could occur Such a move would result in up to a 27% increase from the current XRP price
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Investors may want to prepare for a discounted MATIC price
MATIC price fails to break through the upper boundary of the trend channel twice. The rejection occurred at a crucial bearish level on the RSI after climbing back from oversold territory.
Is ApeCoin price aiming for new lows?
ApeCoin price is currently down 14% for the month of October. The Ethereum-based token witnessed a sharp decline during the start of the second trading week of October, as the bears rejected upward movement from the 8-day EMA.
Crypto exchange Bittrex fined $24 million by US Treasury for sanctions violations
According to the US Treasury, Bittrex exchange failed to stop sanctioned individuals from the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria. it accumulated over 116,421 sanctions violations between Mar 2014 & Dec 2017.
Top 3 Price Prediction: The start of a larger decline
Bitcoin price is currently trading at $19,100. The bears have breached the 21-day SMA to start the second week of October. Losing support from the key indicator suggests the current 8% decline is only the start of what's to come.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.