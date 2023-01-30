- Ripple price sees traders taking profit and leaving cryptocurrencies in the first big volatile week of 2023.
- XRP could be seen dropping 10% in the current fade.
- Should central banks succeed in dampening the bullish mood, a nosedive move toward $0.30 could tremble the markets.
Ripple (XRP) price is facing a big test this week as traders brace for a series of punches that could see bulls hanging on the ropes or even knocking them out. A salvo of central banks is set to hit the wires by Wednesday, with each posting their rate hike decision, forecasts and monetary stance against the current economic situation. With the jump in Spanish inflation this Monday morning, traders will hang on the lips of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to look for clues if inflation in the US is set to swing back higher as well. That would mean the end of the current recovery rally in equities and cryptocurrencies.
XRP price focused on swing-back inflation message from central bankers
Ripple price action on Monday has traders getting hit by a surprise curveball from European economic data as the trading plan was for nervousness and stress not to kick in until Wednesday. Instead, traders had to brace for some wild and massive waves of profit-taking as inflation in Spain jumped, which triggered a repricing in the markets for the European Central Bank (ECB) to do more. With the Fed set to appear on Wednesday and the US job data expected on Friday, traders will be on edge to see if Jerome Powell will issue alerts and go against the market consensus of a 25-basis-point hike.
XRP is thus tanking on that waive of profit-taking and looking for support near $0.3925. That level comes in line with the 200-day Simple Moving Average. A bit less focus will be on $0.3710 between now and Thursday once the ECB and the Bank of England come out the day after the Fed decision. Should all central banks keep hiking at the same pace and forecast more hikes to keep inflation under pressure, expect the market to be repriced with XRP at risk of nosediving toward $0.30.
XRP/USD daily chart
The Spanish inflation number could be an outlier due to pensioners from northern Europe moving south to avoid the heating bill at home. This spike in inflation thus could have been a one-off and would mean that inflation further declined in the colder parts of Europe. If that is the case, and central banks are also already writing off that number in their comments, expect XRP to quickly head back to $0.4228 and advance above there with $0.4800 as the price target for next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: BTC bulls dissipate ahead of big central bank week
Bitcoin (BTC) price tanks in European trading as this volatile week kicks off with surpriseSpanish inflation data. Markets predicted a drop from 5.7% to 4.97%. Instead, inflation jumped to 5.8%. This confirms what central bankers have been shouting throughout the past few weeks and what markets have been ignoring. Is reality catching up this week?
Is this the bullish signal that Ethereum holders are waiting for?
Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, hit a new milestone on January 27, nearly four months after its transition to a new consensus mechanism. Over 15.9 million ETH tokens have been staked on the Beacon Chain.
Ripple: XRP in dire need of nearby support in order to avoid imploding
Ripple (XRP) price is facing a big test this week as traders brace for a series of punches that could see bulls hanging on the ropes or even knocking them out. A salvo of central banks is set to hit the wires by Wednesday, with each posting their rate hike decision, forecasts and monetary stance against the current economic situation.
Dogecoin: Here is why Spanish inflation ensures no speedy recovery for crypto
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action slid lower on Monday after a pure technical break over the weekend of the green ascending trend line, but bulls could not close above it. Unable to get out of the pool in time, traders are set to see the price drop lower in search of the bottom of this tank.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.