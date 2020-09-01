Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggling to climb above $0.30 in a bull market

- XRP price continues to trade below the crucial $0.30 resistance level.
- The last breakout looks strong but hasn’t been enough just yet.
XRP has been struggling for a while even though the majority of the market has been heavily bullish. Ethereum and Bitcoin both had significant breakouts in the past 24 hours while XRP is still trying to climb above $0.30.
XRP/USD daily chart
There is currently an expanding channel formed on the daily chart with $0.30 right in the middle. XRP has bounced back above both EMAs but the biggest test remains at $0.30. The last high is $0.327 but the 2020-high is all the way up at $0.346.
There is also not a lot of support below $0.254, which is the last low after the pullback. The 12-EMA and the 26-EMA were on the verge of a bear cross but might continue bullish if XRP can stay above $0.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ready for a bull run in the cryptomarket?
Ethereum offers an impressive demonstration of strength. Unassisted by any other component of the Top 3, Ether is sustaining an upward trend that seemed to have entered a temporary pause.
Cardano Market Update: DMA50 may stop ADA/USD recovery
Cardano (ADA) bottomed at $0.1023 and has been recovering ever since. The coin on the way to have its fifth green candle in succession as the bullish trend is gaining traction.
XRP/USD to resume the upside after technical correction
Ripple’s XRP hit the intraday high at $0,2959 and retreated to $0,2930 by the time of writing. The third digital asset has bottomed at $0,2547 hit on August 27.
ETH/USD bullish momentum hits pause at $7
Ethereum Classic has been on a downward roll since last week. An impressive bullish action from August 25 saw ETC/USD scale some key levels including $6.8, $7, and $7.4.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.