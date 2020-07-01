Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sits on top of the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day.

The Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions.

The RSI has dipped into the oversold zone to show that the price is currently undervalued.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD has dropped from $0.1754 to $0.1746 as markets opened this Wednesday. The bears have remained in control for the second straight day as XRP/USD continues to flirt with the downward trending line.

The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions, showing overall bearish dominance. Finally, the RSI has dipped into the oversold zone to indicate that the price is currently undervalued may face bullish action soon.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.1772 and $0.1826. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1742 (lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band).

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1742 Today Daily Change -0.0012 Today Daily Change % -0.68 Today daily open 0.1754 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1862 Daily SMA50 0.1952 Daily SMA100 0.1938 Daily SMA200 0.2094 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1778 Previous Daily Low 0.1749 Previous Weekly High 0.1905 Previous Weekly Low 0.1784 Previous Monthly High 0.2147 Previous Monthly Low 0.1692 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.176 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1767 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1743 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1732 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1714 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1772 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1789 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.18



