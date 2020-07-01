Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sits on top of the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions.
  • The RSI has dipped into the oversold zone to show that the price is currently undervalued.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD has dropped from $0.1754 to $0.1746 as markets opened this Wednesday. The bears have remained in control for the second straight day as XRP/USD continues to flirt with the downward trending line. 

The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions, showing overall bearish dominance. Finally, the RSI has dipped into the oversold zone to indicate that the price is currently undervalued may face bullish action soon.

Support and Resistance 

XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.1772 and $0.1826. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1742 (lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band).

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1742
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 0.1754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1862
Daily SMA50 0.1952
Daily SMA100 0.1938
Daily SMA200 0.2094
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1778
Previous Daily Low 0.1749
Previous Weekly High 0.1905
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1767
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1743
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1732
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1714
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1772
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.18

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD bears cancel out Monday’s gains as market comes to a close

BTC/USD bears cancel out Monday’s gains as market comes to a close

BTC/USD  has dropped from $9,187.71 to $9,129.30 this Tuesday, following two consecutive bullish days. The price is currently moving in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The RSI has been trending in the neutral zone for ...

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD on the verge of plummeting to $0.10

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD on the verge of plummeting to $0.10

It’s quite obvious for anyone watching XRP charts that the digital asset is really weak and continues dropping every day. On June 27, XRP lost an old support level at $0.174 plummeting to $0.169.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day

ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day

ETH/USD dipped a bit from $227.89 to $226.15, following two straight bullish days. Over the last seven days, the price has been trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band curve. The Elliott Oscillator has ...

More Litecoin News

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD at risk of closing below $40

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD at risk of closing below $40

LTC/USD is in a strong daily downtrend and already poked through $40 down to $39. LTC/USD has been weaker than most cryptos in the last month and the daily RSI is approaching oversold levels. The 4-hour chart is actually in an uptrend after the bulls established ...

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location