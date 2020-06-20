Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback

  • XRP/USD bulls come back into the market following two straight bearish days.
  • The MACD shows sustained bearish market momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions. All the indicators show that overall market sentiment is extremely bearish and further price drop could be expected.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has four strong resistance levels upfront at $0.19, $0.1932, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.1858 and $0.1816.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1877
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.1871
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1981
Daily SMA50 0.2021
Daily SMA100 0.1904
Daily SMA200 0.2116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.19
Previous Daily Low 0.1865
Previous Weekly High 0.1988
Previous Weekly Low 0.1821
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1887
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1857
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1822
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1893
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1914
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1928

 


 

The virus is spreading

The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. Only when critical levels show their reliability, we will have some more visibility in the short and medium term.

LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update

Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish.

ETC/USD gets ready for a jump to $7.00

Ethereum Classic,  the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing.

ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum

The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.

