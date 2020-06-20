Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback

XRP/USD bulls come back into the market following two straight bearish days.

The MACD shows sustained bearish market momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions. All the indicators show that overall market sentiment is extremely bearish and further price drop could be expected.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has four strong resistance levels upfront at $0.19, $0.1932, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.1858 and $0.1816.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1877 Today Daily Change 0.0006 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 0.1871 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1981 Daily SMA50 0.2021 Daily SMA100 0.1904 Daily SMA200 0.2116 Levels Previous Daily High 0.19 Previous Daily Low 0.1865 Previous Weekly High 0.1988 Previous Weekly Low 0.1821 Previous Monthly High 0.2268 Previous Monthly Low 0.178 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1878 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1887 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1857 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1843 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1822 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1893 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1914 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1928



