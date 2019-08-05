Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD moves above $0.32, no follow-through as of yet

- Ripple's coin has been moving in sync with the market.
- XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3230 to increase the upside momentum.
Ripple's XRP has made its way above $0.3200; however, the upside momentum remains weak. Without a clear follow through the coin risks to slip back into the previous range. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.3210, off the intraday high touched at $0.3232. Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $13.8 billion.
Ripple's technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD has created a double top pattern with the neckline at $0.3190. This is a bearish model that warns about growing downside risks. If the above-said neckline is broken, the sell-off may continue with the next focus on $0.3150-$0.3140. This support area is created by SMA100 and SMA200 on the 1-hour chart.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.3230 for the bullish momentum to gain traction. This will open up the way towards $0.34, the highest level since July 20, and $0.3440 (SMA200 on a daily chart).
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
