XRP/USD stayed in control for the second straight day.

The price is presently sitting on top of the green Ichimoku cloud.

The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive green sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.1975 to $0.1966 in the early hours of Saturday. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 to form a bearish cross pattern. Both the curves are acting as immediate price resistance. The price is currently sitting on top of the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows decreasing market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight green sessions.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls will need to overcome resistance at SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 200, $0.2243 and $0.243. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1927.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1967 Today Daily Change -0.0008 Today Daily Change % -0.41 Today daily open 0.1975 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1988 Daily SMA50 0.2001 Daily SMA100 0.1993 Daily SMA200 0.2162 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2031 Previous Daily Low 0.1964 Previous Weekly High 0.2031 Previous Weekly Low 0.1855 Previous Monthly High 0.2358 Previous Monthly Low 0.1684 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.199 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2006 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1949 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1922 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1881 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2016 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2058 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2084



