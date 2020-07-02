Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls try to conquer the $0.1772 resistance level

X RP/USD buyers have retained control for the second straight day.

The price is currently trending in a narrow channel between strong resistance and support levels.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls have retained control for the second straight day as the price has gone up slightly from $0.1766 to $0.1767. The price is trending in a narrow channel between the $0.1772 resistance and $0.1752 support levels. The price is currently trying to break above $0.1772 resistance line, which has repeatedly thwarted the bulls before.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after eight consecutive red sessions. The RSI indicator is trending along the edge of the oversold zone.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls face stiff resistance at $0.1772, $0.1825, $0.1848 (SMA 20) and $0.1942 (SMA 50). On the downside, there is good support at $0.1752.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1771 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.28 Today daily open 0.1766 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1856 Daily SMA50 0.1948 Daily SMA100 0.194 Daily SMA200 0.2092 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1783 Previous Daily Low 0.1739 Previous Weekly High 0.1905 Previous Weekly Low 0.1784 Previous Monthly High 0.2147 Previous Monthly Low 0.1692 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1766 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1756 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1742 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1718 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1698 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1787 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1807 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1831



