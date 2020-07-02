Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls try to conquer the $0.1772 resistance level

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD buyers have retained control for the second straight day.
  • The price is currently trending in a narrow channel between strong resistance and support levels.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls have retained control for the second straight day as the price has gone up slightly from $0.1766 to $0.1767. The price is trending in a narrow channel between the $0.1772 resistance and $0.1752 support levels. The price is currently trying to break above $0.1772 resistance line, which has repeatedly thwarted the bulls before.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after eight consecutive red sessions. The RSI indicator is trending along the edge of the oversold zone.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls face stiff resistance at $0.1772, $0.1825, $0.1848 (SMA 20) and $0.1942 (SMA 50). On the downside, there is good support at $0.1752.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1771
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.1766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1856
Daily SMA50 0.1948
Daily SMA100 0.194
Daily SMA200 0.2092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1783
Previous Daily Low 0.1739
Previous Weekly High 0.1905
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1742
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1698
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1787
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1807
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1831

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD glued to $9,150, a spark is needed to set the market on fire

BTC/USD glued to $9,150, a spark is needed to set the market on fire

BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday as the market is paralyzed with uncertainty. 

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD waits for a catalyst to escape the range

XRP/USD waits for a catalyst to escape the range

XRP/USD attempted a recovery to $0.1800 on Tuesday only to retreat to $0.1750 by the time of writing. The coin  has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid expanding volatility.

More Ripple News

XLM/USD vulnerable to sell-off before another attempt at $0.0700

XLM/USD vulnerable to sell-off before another attempt at $0.0700

Stellar (XLM) is the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $302 million. The coin has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours amid strong upside momentum.

More Stellar Lumens News

IOT/USD bulls target $0.2300 amid strong recovery

IOT/USD bulls target $0.2300 amid strong recovery

IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis. 

More IOTA News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location