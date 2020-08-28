Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls struggle to return above $0.2700, bears lurk around

- Ripple's XRP needs to recover above $0.2700 to improve the short-term picture.
- The critical support is created by the recent low of $0.2550.
Ripple's XRP has been one of the worst-performing coins out of top-5 recently. The asset broke below the local support created by $0.2700 and lost over 3% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2663, having recovered partially from Thursday's sell-off to $0.2557. XRP's average daily trading volume amounts to $1.5 billion, while its market capitalization is registered at $11.2 billion.
XRP/USD: The technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD is supported by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.2640. This area stopped the sell-of earlier during the day, and now may be used as a jumping-off ground for an extended recovery to $0.2700. If this local barrier is cleared, the recovery may be extended towards 1-hour SMA100 at $0.2770 and $0.2800 reinforced by 1-hour SMA200.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the downside, a sustainable move below $0.2600 will worsen the short-term technical picture and allow for a deeper decline towards the recent low of $0.2547. This barrier is reinforced by the daily SMA50 and it should slow down the bears for the time being. A sustainable move below this area may trigger a sharp sell-off with the next target at $0.2200 (daily SMA200 and the upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel).
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
