  • Ripple's XRP trades nearly 2% lower on Wednesday and has moved toward to 0.20 level.
  • It looks like the price is heading lower and the 0.19 area is looking strong.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple's XRP has moved lower on Wednesday as general crypto sentiment is poor on the session. If the price does move lower the green rectangle represents an area which has acted as a magnet for price in the past. This means it could be tested once again.

If the price does move beyond that, the black trendline underneath the price could be another level of support and if it is broken it could mean there is more weakness to come. There is another support zone at the purple line close to the 0.18 price. 

The Relative Strength Index indicator is also looking bearish as it has dipped below the 50 mid-line. At the moment the price is holding up at the 0.20 support level but it does look like its just a matter of time before its broken. Lastly, if the price does move higher the red line at 0.2050 is the resistance area. 

Ripple tests 0.20

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2013
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -1.76
Today daily open 0.2049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2088
Daily SMA50 0.1978
Daily SMA100 0.2094
Daily SMA200 0.2209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2065
Previous Daily Low 0.2008
Previous Weekly High 0.2162
Previous Weekly Low 0.178
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.203
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2044
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2017
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1984
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.196
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2074
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2098
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

