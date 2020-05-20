- Ripple's XRP trades nearly 2% lower on Wednesday and has moved toward to 0.20 level.
- It looks like the price is heading lower and the 0.19 area is looking strong.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple's XRP has moved lower on Wednesday as general crypto sentiment is poor on the session. If the price does move lower the green rectangle represents an area which has acted as a magnet for price in the past. This means it could be tested once again.
If the price does move beyond that, the black trendline underneath the price could be another level of support and if it is broken it could mean there is more weakness to come. There is another support zone at the purple line close to the 0.18 price.
The Relative Strength Index indicator is also looking bearish as it has dipped below the 50 mid-line. At the moment the price is holding up at the 0.20 support level but it does look like its just a matter of time before its broken. Lastly, if the price does move higher the red line at 0.2050 is the resistance area.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.76
|Today daily open
|0.2049
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2088
|Daily SMA50
|0.1978
|Daily SMA100
|0.2094
|Daily SMA200
|0.2209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2065
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2008
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.178
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.203
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1984
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
