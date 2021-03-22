Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends losses following failure to cross $0.5500 hurdle

- XRP/USD extends weekend pullback as bears battle short-term key support line.
- Downbeat RSI, U-turn from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late December to early February favors sellers.
- Bulls need to cross $0.5830 to retake controls.
Ripple bears return to the table after a miss in crossing the $0.5500 hurdle, currently down 2.94% to $0.5030, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin sellers attack the previous key resistance line from February 01 amid downbeat RSI.
Given the XRP/USD sellers’ recent dominance, a clear break of the stated support line, previous resistance, near $0.5050 seems imminent, which in turn could recall the $0.5000 threshold on the chart.
However, a confluence of 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level, currently around $0.4650, could challenge the XRP/USD bears afterward.
Alternatively, a bounce off the nearby support line, at $0.5050, will have to cross the $0.5500 resistance before eyeing the late February tops near $0.5800.
In a case where the XRP/USD gains past-$0.5800, the $0.6000 round-figure and February 22 top surrounding $0.6500 will lure the bulls.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.17%
|Today daily open
|0.517
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4653
|Daily SMA50
|0.4787
|Daily SMA100
|0.4058
|Daily SMA200
|0.3634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5463
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4954
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5204
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4227
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5268
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5705
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
