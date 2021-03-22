Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends losses following failure to cross $0.5500 hurdle

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD extends weekend pullback as bears battle short-term key support line.
  • Downbeat RSI, U-turn from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late December to early February favors sellers.
  • Bulls need to cross $0.5830 to retake controls.

Ripple bears return to the table after a miss in crossing the $0.5500 hurdle, currently down 2.94% to $0.5030, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin sellers attack the previous key resistance line from February 01 amid downbeat RSI.

Given the XRP/USD sellers’ recent dominance, a clear break of the stated support line, previous resistance, near $0.5050 seems imminent, which in turn could recall the $0.5000 threshold on the chart.

However, a confluence of 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level, currently around $0.4650, could challenge the XRP/USD bears afterward.

Alternatively, a bounce off the nearby support line, at $0.5050, will have to cross the $0.5500 resistance before eyeing the late February tops near $0.5800.

In a case where the XRP/USD gains past-$0.5800, the $0.6000 round-figure and February 22 top surrounding $0.6500 will lure the bulls.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5058
Today Daily Change -0.0112
Today Daily Change % -2.17%
Today daily open 0.517
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4653
Daily SMA50 0.4787
Daily SMA100 0.4058
Daily SMA200 0.3634
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5463
Previous Daily Low 0.4954
Previous Weekly High 0.5204
Previous Weekly Low 0.4227
Previous Monthly High 0.7565
Previous Monthly Low 0.3406
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5268
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.4928
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4686
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4419
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5438
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5705
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5947

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization

In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Cardano price holds key support, eying up new all-time highs

Cardano price holds key support, eying up new all-time highs

Cardano had a massive 40% breakout thanks to the launch of ADA trading on Coinbase pro. In the past 24 hours, the digital asset had a healthy pullback with the intention to resume the uptrend as soon as possible.

More Cardano News

Ethereum consolidates as on-chain metrics highlight growing propositions

Ethereum consolidates as on-chain metrics highlight growing propositions

While Bitcoin managed to reach a new all-time high last week, Ether’s price has remained within a short distance of its high around $2,000 set in February. 

More Ethereum News

Terra Price Forecast: LUNA smashes through new highs amid Anchor Protocol successful debut

Terra Price Forecast: LUNA smashes through new highs amid Anchor Protocol successful debut

Luna continues outperforming the market thanks to a successful launch of its newest protocol built on it, Anchor. The savings platform offers the highest stablecoin APY at 20% on the UST stablecoin built on Terra.

More Terra News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location