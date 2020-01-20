Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD suffers rejection at $0.25, where to next?

- Ripple seeks balance above the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range following the sharp rejection from $0.25.
- The past of least resistance is to the south and is risking the support at $0.23 and $0.21.
Ripple embarked on a journey to break barriers over the weekend to the extent of testing the $0.25 critical resistance zone. Lack of enough buying power coupled with increased selling pressure, saw XRP rejected from the January peak to levels close to $0.23. The ascending trendline support, once again rose to the rescue of the bulls. This prevented declines below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the last drop from $0.2542 to lows around $0.1855.
The third-largest crypto has a market cap that stands at $10 billion at the time of writing. The total exchange-traded volume is $2 billion as shown by CoinMarketCap. In the last 24 hours, XRP has lost 5% of its value. However, the Asian trading session on Monday experienced considerable bearish action, resulting in a 1.7% loss.
Ripple price is doddering at $0.2317 while seeking balance above the short term support at $0.2300. Prevailing technical levels clearly that the bears are in control now. The same downward momentum is reflected by the RSI which has breach the level of support at 50. Ripple bulls must defend the support at $0.23 at all costs, since the next support seats at $0.21 and $0.20, respectively.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
