Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD battle for the fittest continues as $0.19 resistance stays put

- XRP/USD breaks out in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum even as bulls eye $0.20 psychological area.
- XRP/USD could settle for consolidation between $0.1850 support and $0.1900 resistance in the near term.
Ripple is trading higher by the day amid rejuvenated bullish momentum across the board in the cryptocurrency market. All the major digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash are in the green. XRP/USD is trading in tandem the major cryptoassets, gaining over 1.5% from the opening value of $0.1858.
In the meantime, Ripple is doddering at $0.1885. The trend has turned bullish while volatility continues to expand. In other words, these two parameters hint that $0.1900 hurdle could be soon in the rear view.
The immediate upside is limited by the 100-day SMA in addition to a critical descending trendline resistance. Glancing higher, a breakout above $0.1900 and $0.1950 would encounter more resistance at $0.20 (a confluence formed by the 38.2% Fibonacci level and the 50-day SMA).
From a technical perspective, Ripple is not expected to spike rapidly upward in the coming sessions. For instance, the RSI is pointing north but in a gradual manner. Another signal for sideways trading is the MACD, currently horizontal under the midline. For now, consolidation will remain the most actionable price movement. On the downside, support is expected at $0.1850, $0.1750 and $0.1500.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD prepares for lift-off; eyes remain on $10,000
Bitcoin price spent the entire weekend session in consolidation mainly supported above $9,200 while the upside limited under $9,400. The Asian session on Monday has been characterized by increased buying activities ...
XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback
XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish ...
ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240
Ethereum is arguably the best performing digital asset among the major cryptocurrencies. It has opened the new week’s trading with impressive gains above the descending trendline as well as $230.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin options expiry may bring some volatility
Chicago-based CME Group holds almost a quarter of the whole Bitcoin options market, according to the recent research perfromed by the cryptocurrency startup Skew. However, despite the greowing market ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.