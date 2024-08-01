Ripple makes key announcement, fear among XRP traders as SEC cancels closed-door meeting

- Ripple announced the arrival of tokenized US Treasury bills on the XRP Ledger in an official tweet on X.
- XRP trader sentiment turns to fear on the Fear and Greed Index on CFGI.io.
- XRP erases recent gains, suffers nearly 7% decline on Thursday.
Ripple (XRP) informed market participants of the arrival of tokenized US Treasury bills on the XRP Ledger through an official tweet on X. The announcement marks the firm’s strategic move at a time when XRP traders experience the uncertainty of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit.
XRP trades above $0.58 at the time of writing, erasing nearly 7% of its value on the day.
- Ripple revealed that tokenization platform OpenEden Labs is bringing tokenized US Treasury bills on the XRP ledger.
- The payment remittance firm is creating a fund to invest in tokenized T-bills and plans to allocate $10 million to the firm’s TBILL tokens as a part of the initiative.
- Ripple’s announcement failed to catalyze gains in XRP Ledger’s native token, XRP.
News alert – tokenization platform @OpenEden_Labs is bringing tokenized US Treasury bills (T-bills) to the #XRPL! What's more, Ripple is creating a fund to invest in tokenized T-bills, and will allocate USD$10M to OpenEden’s TBILL tokens as part of it. https://t.co/8GsG1Mk3ER— RippleX (@RippleXDev) August 1, 2024
- XRP traders are fearful, per the Fear and Greed Index on CFGI.io. The sentiment among traders is neutral on the 1-day timeframe, and the indicator shows “fear” is dominant on the four hour timeframe.
- The SEC canceled its closed-doors meeting planned for August 1, per the regulator’s website.
- The cancelation of the closed-doors meeting comes at a time when traders await a ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
- XRP army member and influencer behind the X handle @BabaCugs says that the regulator has closed its case against Ripple and decided to settle instead of pushing for the $2 billion in penalties.
- The influencer shared their comments in a tweet on X:
The SEC has closed its case against Ripple, ending the legal proceedings that began in March 2024. The case initially sought a $2 billion penalty and an injunction against XRP sales to institutional investors. However, the SEC decided to settle instead of pursuing these remedies.…— BABA (@BabaCugs) July 31, 2024
- Its important to note that @BabaCugs does not quote a source and shares no evidence of the regulator closing its case.
Technical analysis: XRP loses recent gains, bleeds 7% in one day
Ripple broke out of its downward trend on July 12. Since then the altcoin made steady gains, however in a recent turn of events, XRP suffered a steep correction, nearly 7% drop in a single day.
XRP erased recent gains and dipped to a low of $0.5766 on Thursday. The altcoin is likely to collect liquidity in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5404 and $0.5783.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator supports the decline with the MACD line dipping under the signal line. This shows there is underlying negative momentum in XRP price trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.60 could invalidate the bearish thesis and XRP could rally towards $0.6666, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from March 12 top of $0.7440 to the July 5 low of $0.3823.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
