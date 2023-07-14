XRP update: Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons

Share:

XRP is not a security after Ripple scores a landmark win against the SEC.

Experts argue that XRP’s non-security status implies Ripple founders and the firm cannot be held accountable for large volume sales of the token.

The judgment opens more crypto projects and traders to pump and dump schemes with zero accountability or recovery from the founding team.

Ripple's win in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.

Previous instances of crypto founders and developers “pumping and dumping” tokens have resulted in massive losses for market participants. XRP’s status as a non-security is likely to promote such projects, negatively influencing market participants in the ecosystem.

XRP's “non-security” status could jeopardize other cryptocurrencies for this reason

Crypto market participants rejoiced following the ruling, pushing XRP price up 74% at times. However, several experts in the crypto community have taken the contrarian stance. These pundits have examined Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP and identified the loopholes that could negatively impact traders in the ecosystem.

Antonio Juliano, founder of dYdX, believes that if a token like XRP that has no discernible purpose except for it to be dumped in the open market is not a security, then how does that help other cryptocurrencies.

Juliano’s statements warn crypto market participants of “pump and dump” schemes in the market.

If XRP, a coin with no discernible purpose except for the company/founders to dump on you, isn’t a security what does that say about the rest of the market? — Antonio | dYdX (@AntonioMJuliano) July 13, 2023

Projects that engaged in “pump and dump” schemes might be legal

Pump and dump schemes have affected crypto market participants for years. Projects that release their token on an exchange and list it on Coinmarketcap or CoinGecko, drawing hordes of investors to the project and dumping the tokens on exchanges.

Judge Analisa Torres decision to label XRP as a non-security in its secondary market sales could, therefore, adversely affect the crypto ecosystem, opening loopholes for “pump and dump” schemes and projects in the community.

Preston Byrne, partner at Brown Rudnick and a crypto entrepreneur, believes this is not the end of the road for XRP. The SEC is currently reviewing the decision, and this could mean that the case might go to trial soon.

The Ripple summary judgment is obviously not the last word on the issue; if Ripple Labs accepts the limited win here (which they won't) they're still turbo f***ed because they've got multi-billions of dollars in institutional sales that they're on the hook for. — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) July 13, 2023