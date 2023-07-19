Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC vs. Ripple ruling unlikely to be overturned

Share:

Judge Analisa Torres strictly applied the Howey Test to each type of XRP sale where the SEC claimed Ripple violated the securities law.

Attorney John Deaton argues that the SEC has lost the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit and it is unlikely that Judge Torres' decision be reversed by the Second Circuit.

The Torres Doctrine is that the court holds that a common enterprise exists between Ripple and institutional buyers, this does not affect XRP holders.

Pro-XRP attorney evaluated Judge Analisa Torres’ decision on the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit. Attorney John Deaton believes that it is unlikely that the Second Circuit Court of Appeals will overturn Judge Torres’ decision.

Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton analyzed Judge Torres’ ruling, more popularly known as the Torres Doctrine in a recent YouTube video. Deaton notes that the Torres Doctrine is simply an application of a 1946 test to modern-day blockchain technology. Judge Torres applied the Howey Test to each type of XRP sale in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit.

The SEC alleged that payment giant Ripple violated securities law by the sale of unregistered securities (XRP in this case). However, Judge Torres’ found that XRP is not an investment contract or security in itself.

According to the Howey Test, it is immaterial whether XRP is a speculative or non-speculative asset or whether it has intrinsic value. Judge Torres’ ruling is that institutional sales satisfied all factors of the Howey Test, while programmatic sales on exchanges did not satisfy all factors of the test.

Deaton argues that Judge Torres simply applied a clear test to undisputed case facts of SEC vs Ripple and the case could get remanded if the Second Circuit gets the judge to reverse the decision.

The footnotes from SEC vs Ripple ruling

Deaton explains that if the Second Circuit Court of Appeals reverses Judge Torres’ ruling, the Judge could get the case back and cite that the common enterprise factor is not satisfied between XRP holders and Ripple or she could rule consumptive intent is an issue for the jury since the SEC’s expert’s opinion was excluded.

